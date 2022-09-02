‘The Osbournes’ Returning to Television in 2023 Reboot

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne‘s recent return to the U.K. will also mark their return to reality television, as the couple will star in a new BBC docuseries following their journey back to England.

According to Variety, the new series, titled Home to Roost, will follow the Black Sabbath frontman and his wife Sharon as they restart their lives in the British countryside. It will cover various landmark events in the lives of the famous family, from Sharon’s 70th birthday to daughter Kelly’s soon-to-be-born baby, in addition to Ozzy’s latest tour and, of course, the big move itself. Ozzy has battled various health issues in recent years, including Parkinson’s, which he was diagnosed with in 2003.

The announcement of the new series comes exactly 20 years after the original show, The Osbournes, premiered on MTV. The original series aired from 2002 to 2005 and followed the life of the heavy metal singer and his family, including his wife Sharon, their daughter Kelly, and their son Jack. The first season became MTV’s most-viewed series ever, and, in 2002, it won an Emmy for Outstanding Reality Program.

Expectation Entertainment is behind the new series, which will air on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer in the U.K. International sales, including in the U.S., have not yet been announced, but Banijay Rights is handling international distribution.

“Rejoining the Osbournes as they return to the U.K. is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Expectation’s creative directors Ben Wicks and Colin Barr. “Twenty years ago, they shaped television for all of us – now they’re coming home at a different stage in their lives but with the promise of the same laughter, love and tears. We can’t wait to work with them and to share it with BBC One viewers in 2023.”

Clare Sillery, the BBC’s head of commissioning, documentaries, added that the upcoming series “promises to be a funny, moving and honest insight into [the Osbournes] new life in the U.K.”

Home to Roost, 2023, TBA