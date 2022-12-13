Peacock has announced casting for some more characters at the center of Paolo Macchiarini’s (Edgar Ramirez) storyline in Dr. Death Season 2. Joining Ramirez and Mandy Moore as series regulars are Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Ashley Madekwe (Revenge), and Gustaf Hammarsten (Old).

Kirby will star as Dr. Nathan Gamelli, a cardiovascular surgeon working at a world class hospital in Sweden. He faces pressure after voicing doubts about Dr. Paolo Macchiarini’s groundbreaking surgeries. Madekwe’s Dr. Ana Lasbrey is a doctor at the institute who joins Macchiarini’s team, hoping to fast-track her career in stem cell research. And Hammarsten will play Dr. Svensson, a family man and researcher who is running Macchiarini’s clinical trials on lab rats when alarm bells begin to sound.

Based on the hit Wondery podcast, Season 2 follows Paolo Macchiarini, a charming surgeon renowned for his innovative organ transplants that earn him the nickname “Miracle Man.” Moore’s Benita Alexander is an investigative journalist who falls into a whirlwind romance with him, only to realize she’d be uncovering more about him than she would have ever imagined. As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about the “Miracle Man” into question. And it’s when the investigations start that the cracks begin to appear in the charming persona of the surgeon.

Showrunner and writer Ashley Michel Hoban executive producers with Patrick Macmanus (via his Littleton Road Productions banner, under his overall deal with UCP), Todd Black (Escape Artists), Jason Blumenthal (Escape Artists), Steve Tisch (Escape Artists), Taylor Latham (Escape Artists), Aaron Hart (Wondery), Hernan Lopez (Wondery), Marshall Lewy (Wondery), and Linda Gase. Jennifer Morrison (Episodes 1-4) and Laura Belsey (Episodes 5-8) will direct the second season.

Season 1 explored the psyche of disgraced Texas Neurosurgeon, Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson), who maimed or killed 33 out of 38 patients over his career.

Dr. Death, Season 2, TBA, Peacock