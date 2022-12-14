New ‘National Treasure,’ Rebuilding Notre Dame, a Legend in Search of Harmony

Disney/Brian Roedel

National Treasure: Edge of History

Series Premiere

How refreshing to meet a young hero whose superpower is her wits and brains. In a spinoff of the National Treasure movie franchise, Lisette Olivera stars as Jess, an undocumented 20something who embarks with her friends on a quest for ancient treasure that could also shed light on her family’s past. Jess has an affinity for puzzles—her life goal is to be a crypto-analyst for the FBI—which makes her a natural for this caper, which includes a side trip to a secret room in Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate. On her trail: Catherine Zeta-Jones as a villainous black-market antiquities dealer. Fans of the films will recognize Harvey Keitel as former FBI agent Peter Sadusky and Justin Bartha as computer expert Riley Poole, the sidekick of (the so-far unseen) Benjamin Franklin Gates.

PBS

NOVA

Special

History buffs will also want to check out Rebuilding Notre Dame, a special edition of Nova, following the engineers, masons and timber workers who have been toiling for three years to restore the iconic Gothic cathedral in Paris, nearly destroyed in a 2019 fire. Among the challenges: repairing holes in the vault, restoring antique stained-glass windows, and shoring up the new roof and spire.

ABC

Finding Harmony

10/9c

EGOT winner John Legend knows the power of music, turning to chorus director David Brown to work his magic in his hometown of Springfield, Ohio. The mission: create a chorus of strangers in a divided community to raise their voices in harmony in only one week.

The Yule Log:

Inside Wednesday TV:

Survivor (8/7c, CBS): As the field narrows from five in the two-hour season finale, two castaways will have to make fire to get into the final three in hopes of winning the $1 million prize as Sole Survivor. Followed by the ever-popular cast reunion at roughly 10/9c.

The Earthshot Prize (8/7c, PBS): Britain’s Prince William presides over a ceremony from Boston honoring five innovative environmentalists for their solutions to help repair our damaged planet.

Awake Surgery (10/9c, TLC): You might lose sleep after this medical docuseries featuring Dr. Meegan Gruber , a plastic surgeon who has developed techniques for performing surgeries on patients who stay awake through the procedure.

, a plastic surgeon who has developed techniques for performing surgeries on patients who stay awake through the procedure. Grails (streaming on Hulu): A six-part documentary from ABC News Studios profiles sneaker entrepreneurs Earl Cooper and Olajuwon Ajanaku , former Morehouse College golf champs who created the Eastside Golf lifestyle brand to promote diversity on and off the golf course.

and , former Morehouse College golf champs who created the Eastside Golf lifestyle brand to promote diversity on and off the golf course. Kangaroo Valley (streaming on Netflix): Succession’s Sarah Snook narrates a scenic nature documentary that follows Mala, a young kangaroo in the Australian Outback, during her first year of surviving the seasons and the occasional dingo predator.

Sandy Hook: Forever Remembered (10/9c, CNN): Anchor Alisyn Camerota reports on the 10th anniversary of the tragic mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, recounting the victims’ families’ efforts to change gun policy during a decade of carnage.