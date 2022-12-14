New ‘National Treasure,’ Rebuilding Notre Dame, a Legend in Search of Harmony

Matt Roush
1 Comment

Disney+ goes on a treasure hunt in a YA spinoff of the National Treasure franchise. PBSNova goes behind the scenes of the rebuilding of Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral after a devastating fire. An ABC special finds EGOT John Legend returning home to Ohio to heal a community through choral music.

Zuri Reed & Antonio Cipriano in 'National Treasure: Edge of History'
Disney/Brian Roedel

National Treasure: Edge of History

Series Premiere

How refreshing to meet a young hero whose superpower is her wits and brains. In a spinoff of the National Treasure movie franchise, Lisette Olivera stars as Jess, an undocumented 20something who embarks with her friends on a quest for ancient treasure that could also shed light on her family’s past. Jess has an affinity for puzzles—her life goal is to be a crypto-analyst for the FBI—which makes her a natural for this caper, which includes a side trip to a secret room in Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate. On her trail: Catherine Zeta-Jones as a villainous black-market antiquities dealer. Fans of the films will recognize Harvey Keitel as former FBI agent Peter Sadusky and Justin Bartha as computer expert Riley Poole, the sidekick of (the so-far unseen) Benjamin Franklin Gates.

Building Notre Dame PBS
PBS

NOVA

Special

History buffs will also want to check out Rebuilding Notre Dame, a special edition of Nova, following the engineers, masons and timber workers who have been toiling for three years to restore the iconic Gothic cathedral in Paris, nearly destroyed in a 2019 fire. Among the challenges: repairing holes in the vault, restoring antique stained-glass windows, and shoring up the new roof and spire.

John Legend - 'Finding Harmony'
ABC

Finding Harmony

EGOT winner John Legend knows the power of music, turning to chorus director David Brown to work his magic in his hometown of Springfield, Ohio. The mission: create a chorus of strangers in a divided community to raise their voices in harmony in only one week.

The Yule Log:

Inside Wednesday TV:

  • Survivor (8/7c, CBS): As the field narrows from five in the two-hour season finale, two castaways will have to make fire to get into the final three in hopes of winning the $1 million prize as Sole Survivor. Followed by the ever-popular cast reunion at roughly 10/9c.
  • The Earthshot Prize (8/7c, PBS): Britain’s Prince William presides over a ceremony from Boston honoring five innovative environmentalists for their solutions to help repair our damaged planet.
  • Awake Surgery (10/9c, TLC): You might lose sleep after this medical docuseries featuring Dr. Meegan Gruber, a plastic surgeon who has developed techniques for performing surgeries on patients who stay awake through the procedure.
  • Grails (streaming on Hulu): A six-part documentary from ABC News Studios profiles sneaker entrepreneurs Earl Cooper and Olajuwon Ajanaku, former Morehouse College golf champs who created the Eastside Golf lifestyle brand to promote diversity on and off the golf course.
  • Kangaroo Valley (streaming on Netflix): Succession’s Sarah Snook narrates a scenic nature documentary that follows Mala, a young kangaroo in the Australian Outback, during her first year of surviving the seasons and the occasional dingo predator.
  • Sandy Hook: Forever Remembered (10/9c, CNN): Anchor Alisyn Camerota reports on the 10th anniversary of the tragic mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, recounting the victims’ families’ efforts to change gun policy during a decade of carnage.

Finding Harmony

National Treasure: Edge of History

NOVA

Survivor

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Nicole Maines - 'Supergirl' Episode 100
1
Nicole Maines Brings ‘Supergirl’s Dreamer to ‘The Flash’
Ken Jennings
2
‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Drops Big News About Tournament of Champions
Elizabeth Mitchell in 'The Santa Clauses'
3
Elizabeth Mitchell Fights Giant Nutcrackers in ‘The Santa Clauses’ Finale Preview
Mike 'Gabler' Gabler, Karla Cruz Godoy, Jesse Lopez, Cassidy Clark, and Owen Knight in 'Survivor' Season 43 Episode 13 finale
4
‘Survivor’ 43 Finale: Frontrunner Jesse Falls Behind in Last Immunity Challenge (VIDEO)
Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey in 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 2
5
‘Ginny & Georgia’ Teases Mother-Daughter Drama in Season 2 Trailer