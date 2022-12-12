‘FBI’ First Look: Tate Donovan Guest Stars as Isobel’s Old Partner (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Alana De La Garza and Tate Donovan on 'FBI'
Bennett Raglin/CBS

Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille (Alana De La Garza) is getting a blast from her past in an upcoming episode of FBI.

TV Insider has learned exclusively that Tate Donovan will be guest starring in the January 3 episode, “Second Life,” which is a big one for Isobel. (Originally, “Heroes” was scheduled for that Tuesday; it will now air one week later.)

Donovan will play Isobel’s old FBI partner, Jake Reed. In the episode, the abduction of a young woman leads the team back to a cold case from 18 years ago, which pushes Isobel to reconnect with Jake and take another shot at solving one of her first cases at the Bureau. Check out our first look photos of Donovan’s Jake with Isobel as well as with Missy Peregrym’s Maggie Bell and Zeeko Zaki’s Omar Adom “OA” Zidan above and below.

“Second Life” will be FBI‘s winter premiere, with the fall finale, “Fortune Son,” airing December 13. In that episode, a teen shows up at FBI headquarters with a large bag of fentanyl, seeking the team’s protection from the men who shot his father. Also, Nina (Shantel VanSanten) comes to Scola (John Boyd) with a proposal he is hesitant to accept.

Alana De La Garza, Tate Donovan, Missy Peregrym, and Zeeko Zaki on 'FBI'

Bennett Raglin/CBS

Nina was last seen in November 6’s “Double Blind,” when she revealed she’s pregnant (and Scola’s the father), but she hadn’t yet decided what she wanted to do. At the time, executive producer Rick Eid promised, “though Nina is leaving the team, she’s still an FBI agent, and her relationship with Scola will continue in some capacity. We’ll see her again soon.”

The previously planned winter premiere, “Heroes,” now airing on January 10, will see the team jump into action when JOC analyst Kelly Moran (Taylor Anthony Miller) is taken hostage.

FBI, Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS

