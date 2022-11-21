The FBIs are ending 2022 on a high (and in one case, fancy!) note — and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at all three shows!

FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted will all be airing their midseason finales on Tuesday, December 13, beginning at 8/7c, and the photos, which you can check out below, offer a look at most of the three teams on the job.

It all begins on FBI with “Fortunate Son,” in which a teen shows up at FBI headquarters with a large bag of fentanyl, seeking the team’s protection from the men who shot his father. Plus, Nina (Shantel VanSanten) comes to Scola (John Boyd) with a proposal he is hesitant to accept. We last saw Nina in the November 6 episode, in which she revealed she’s pregnant (and Scola is the father).

“Though Nina is leaving the team, she’s still an FBI agent, and her relationship with Scola will continue in some capacity. We’ll see her again soon,” executive producer Rick Eid told us at the time.

Next up is FBI: International, and in “Hail Mary,” Vo (Vinessa Vidotto) is going undercover when the Fly Team investigates the mysterious death of an American model in Milan. Plus, Jamie (Heida Reed) is caught off-guard when Dandridge (Michael Torpey) arrives looking for visibility on the case.

The night ends with “Appeal” on FBI: Most Wanted. When three prosecutors are assassinated outside a bar in their small Arkansas town, the team is called in to determine if this was connected to a case from the local DA’s office or if it’s a personal vendetta. Plus, Ray (Edwin Hodge) feels compelled to help a woman and her young son combat an injustice.

Scroll down to check out the exclusive photos from each episode.

FBI, Midseason Finale, Tuesday, December 13, 8/7c, CBS

FBI: International, Midseason Finale, Tuesday, December 13, 9/8c, CBS

FBI: Most Wanted, Midseason Finale, Tuesday, December 13, 10/9c, CBS