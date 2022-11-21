First Look: Nina Returns to ‘FBI,’ ‘International’ Gets Dressy & ‘Most Wanted’ Seeks Justice (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Zeeko Zaki and Missy Peregrym in 'FBI,' Vinessa Vidotto in 'FBI: International,' Edwin Hodge in 'FBI: Most Wanted'
Bennett Raglin/CBS; Nelly Kiss/CBS; Mark Schafer/CBS

The FBIs are ending 2022 on a high (and in one case, fancy!) note — and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at all three shows!

FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted will all be airing their midseason finales on Tuesday, December 13, beginning at 8/7c, and the photos, which you can check out below, offer a look at most of the three teams on the job.

It all begins on FBI with “Fortunate Son,” in which a teen shows up at FBI headquarters with a large bag of fentanyl, seeking the team’s protection from the men who shot his father. Plus, Nina (Shantel VanSanten) comes to Scola (John Boyd) with a proposal he is hesitant to accept. We last saw Nina in the November 6 episode, in which she revealed she’s pregnant (and Scola is the father).

“Though Nina is leaving the team, she’s still an FBI agent, and her relationship with Scola will continue in some capacity. We’ll see her again soon,” executive producer Rick Eid told us at the time.

Maggie Clashes With OA in Missy Peregrym's 'FBI' Return
Related

Maggie Clashes With OA in Missy Peregrym's 'FBI' Return

Next up is FBI: International, and in “Hail Mary,” Vo (Vinessa Vidotto) is going undercover when the Fly Team investigates the mysterious death of an American model in Milan. Plus, Jamie (Heida Reed) is caught off-guard when Dandridge (Michael Torpey) arrives looking for visibility on the case.

The night ends with “Appeal” on FBI: Most Wanted. When three prosecutors are assassinated outside a bar in their small Arkansas town, the team is called in to determine if this was connected to a case from the local DA’s office or if it’s a personal vendetta. Plus, Ray (Edwin Hodge) feels compelled to help a woman and her young son combat an injustice.

Scroll down to check out the exclusive photos from each episode.

FBI, Midseason Finale, Tuesday, December 13, 8/7c, CBS

FBI: International, Midseason Finale, Tuesday, December 13, 9/8c, CBS

FBI: Most Wanted, Midseason Finale, Tuesday, December 13, 10/9c, CBS

Zeeko Zaki and Missy Peregrym in 'FBI'
Bennett Raglin/CBS

FBI

OA (Zeeko Zaki) and Maggie (Missy Peregrym)

John Boyd and Shantel VanSanten in 'FBI'
Bennett Raglin/CBS

Scola (John Boyd) and Nina (Shantel VanSanten)

Eva-Jane Willis and Heida Reed in 'FBI: International'
Nelly Kiss/CBS

FBI: International

Smitty (Eva-Jane Willis) and Jamie (Heida Reed)

Vinessa Vidotto in 'FBI: International'
Nelly Kiss/CBS

Vo (Vinessa Vidotto)

Dylan McDermott and Alexa Davalos in 'FBI: Most Wanted'
Mark Schafer/CBS

FBI: Most Wanted

Remy (Dylan McDermott) and Kristin (Alexa Davalos)

Edwin Hodge in 'FBI: Most Wanted'
Mark Schafer/CBS

Ray (Edwin Hodge)

FBI

FBI: International

FBI: Most Wanted

Alexa Davalos

Dylan McDermott

Edwin Hodge

Eva-Jane Willis

Heida Reed

John Boyd

Missy Peregrym

Shantel VanSanten

Vinessa Vidotto

Zeeko Zaki

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jason David Frank
1
‘Power Rangers’ Star Jason David Frank Dies at 49
Nicki Aycox on Dark Blue
2
Nicki Aycox Dies: ‘Supernatural’ Actress Was 47
Cheryl Burke
3
Cheryl Burke Is Leaving ‘Dancing With the Stars’ After Nearly 17 Years
Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, The Walking Dead
4
‘TWD’ Boss Explains Shocking Finale Return, That Death & More
Jonathan Bennett Candace Cameron Bure
5
Jonathan Bennett Hails Hallmark’s LGBTQ Content After Candace Cameron Bure Controversy