‘SNL’s Wild and Crazy Guys, ‘White Lotus’ and ‘Let the Right One In’ Finales, TCM Remembers Ray Liotta

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Saturday Night Live

11:30/10:30c

SATURDAY: This ought to be memorable. Steve Martin and Martin Short, the Only Murders in the Building tag team, return to familiar turf as co-hosts of the late-night institution. And if they only reprised the greatest hits from their many past appearances—Short as a cast regular, Martin as a 15-time guest host—that alone could fill 90 minutes very happily. Worth watching just to see what tricks these veteran clowns have in store for us. Brandi Carlile takes her second turn as musical guest.

HBO

The White Lotus

Season Finale 9/8c

SUNDAY: The buzz is intense in anticipation of the Season 2 finale of Mike White’s hell-in-paradise drama. We knew from the beginning that there will be multiple bodies floating in Sicily’s Mediterranean surf, but whose are they? Among the key storylines waiting to be resolved include Ethan’s (Will Sharpe) escalating jealousy, Tanya’s (Jennifer Coolidge) debauched Palermo retreat with the sinister Quentin (Tom Hollander)—now known to have a connection to her absent husband Greg (Jon Gries)—her assistant Portia’s (Haley Lu Richardson) realization that she and her neurotic employer may be in danger, and the Di Grasso’s men tangled connection to local sex worker Lucia (Simona Tabasco). There’s an awful lot of juicy storytelling on the plate for a supersized 80-minute finale.

Francisco Roman/SHOWTIME

Let the Right One In

Season Finale 10/9c

SUNDAY: Life, and eternal life, will never be the same after the events of the supernatural thriller’s first-season finale, with Mark (Demían Bichir) and his eternally teenage vampire daughter Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez) wondering how far they can trust Claire (Grace Gummer), the scientist who may hold the key to a cure. Speaking of trust, Mark’s detective neighbor Naomi (Anika Noni Rose) is having some serious suspicions about Mark, leading to a fateful showdown that will leave fans begging for a second season.

Orion/courtesy Everett Collection

Dominick and Eugene

8/7c

SATURDAY: TCM pays tribute to the late Ray Liotta with a double-feature screening of two films from his early career that put him on the map as a character actor to watch. Dominick and Eugene from 1988 reveals Liotta’s sensitive side as a med student in Pittsburgh who cares for his intellectually impaired twin brother (Tom Hulce). Followed by his breakout role in Jonathan Demme’s 1986 hit Something Wild (10/9c), as an ex-con bringing violent trouble into the lives of Melanie Griffith and Jeff Daniels.

The Yule Log:

Inside Weekend TV: