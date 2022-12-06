People’s Choice Awards, ‘Late Show’ to Greenland, ‘Monarch’ Finale, ‘Winchester’ Daddy Issues

NBCUniversal

People’s Choice Awards

Special 9/8c

You the viewers voted for these nominees and winners in the worlds of TV, movies, music, social media and podcasts. Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson returns to host for a second time, with special awards going to Ryan Reynolds (The People’s Icon), Lizzo (The People’s Champion), and Shania Twain (Music Icon). The nominees for “The Show of 2022” include Abbott Elementary (my personal pick for show of the year), Better Call Saul, Grey’s Anatomy, House of the Dragon, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Saturday Night Live, Stranger Things, and This Is Us.

CBS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Special 11:35/10:35c

In segments filmed this summer, Stephen Colbert takes The Late Show to Greenland for a special episode, “The Late Show Presents … Red, White & Greenland! Stephen Cold-Bear Is Lost in Space Force,” featuring the host’s USO tour to Thule Air Base to visit Space Force Guardians at the northernmost installation of the U.S. Armed Forces. Among the highlights: a sit-down with Roger A. Towberman, Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force, a nuclear missile attack simulation and a karaoke night featuring Navy veteran and musician Sturgill Simpson.

Fox

Monarch

Season Finale 9/8c

Dark secrets are revealed, and family ties strained to the breaking point, in the eventful season (series?) finale of the country-music soap, where Albie Roman (Trace Adkins) tries to keep his squabbling offspring united while staging a farewell concert in less than 24 hours. (This show has a more tenuous grasp on reality than most of its genre.) There are quite a few reversals along the way, including an ill-timed childbirth, a messy merger roadblock, a father-son showdown, and sibling rivalry among sisters that reaches a peak during a performance of Kelly Clarkson’s “Stronger”—revealing that what doesn’t kill you doesn’t necessarily make you smarter.

Skip Bolen/The CW

The Winchesters

Midseason Finale 8/7c

In what promises to be an emotion-charged midseason finale for the Supernatural prequel, the demon hunters’ search for the arachnoid alien Akrida leads Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) to her long-missing monster-slaying dad Samuel (Tom Welling, who can also be seen in The CW’s Professionals import at 9/8c). There’s another fatherly surprise awaiting her novice hunter love interest John Winchester (Drake Rodger), when his late father Henry (Gil McKinney) makes an appearance. (The series returns for its remaining six episodes on Jan. 24.)

