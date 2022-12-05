Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Kristina and Jack Wagner, stars of General Hospital, who lost their 27-year-old son Harrison Wagner in June, are now getting some answers for their tragic loss.

Wagner’s body was found in a parking lot, and at the time of his death, the official cause of death was deferred. According to People, who obtained an autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner officials, Harrison’s death was listed as an “accident,” with Fentanyl and Alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) as the official cause.

After Wagner passed away, his parents founded the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund and added this description paying homage to their son:

The Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund was created by Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner in honor of their son Harrison Wagner. Harrison was a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in. He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply. We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction and we hope that Harrison’s memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it.

Kristina took to Instagram on December 1 to commemorate what would have been Harrison’s 27th birthday. She wrote, “Sometimes I feel like a pinned butterfly. There’s no second chance. There’s no see-him-again. There’s no nothing. He’s not coming back. It’s final.

She continues, “But life goes on. How do I spend the rest of my own without Harrison in it? What does it mean to be ‘all right’ after the death of your child, your blood? The pain will never go away. Today is Harrison’s birthdate. I had the privilege to know him for 27 incredible years.”

Harrison’s brother also paid tribute on Instagram, sharing an old photo of his brother, writing, “Happy Birthday to the best brother anyone could ever have..loved by countless, your presence lit up rooms everywhere you went. How you inspired others, and oozed with compassion, ambition, enchantment, vulnerability, and self confidence.

“You were larger than life itself. Your spirit is divine and you lift me up every day. Your words ‘I got you bro’ are everything to me and I feel you looking after me, mom, and dad. I will be strong for you. As you were for me.”