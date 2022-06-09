Jack & Kristina Wagner’s Son Breaks Silence on Brother Harrison’s Death

Harrison Wagner’s brother and longtime girlfriend have shared tributes to the 27-year-old following his tragic death on Monday (June 6).

The son of General Hospital stars Jack and Kristina Wagner, Harrison was found dead in a Los Angeles neighborhood parking lot on the morning of June 6, according to a report from the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office (via People). A cause of death has not yet been determined.

Harrison’s older brother took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a collection of family photos of him and Harrison during their childhood years. “Always with you,” he captioned the post.

Sophia Bui, Harrison’s girlfriend, also shared a heartfelt message on Instagram. “Here’s a love letter to babe,” she wrote alongside a photo of them together. “I’m so broken hearted. We had plans this Friday and you called to apologize. Seven years, on and off, round and round we loved each other. For better or for worse. In sickness and in health.”

“Sorry, I missed [your] calls in the middle of the night these last few days,” the post continued. “I miss sleeping in [your] polar bear arms, curled up. I miss sending you silly animal videos. I miss you sending gorgeous songs that made me cry.”

“I was never alone in this world with you,” she added. “You were the balm that soothed my soul. You were my guy. I hope I was that comfort for you. I will always be [your] babe. I will always choose to love you in this world and in any other life.”

General Hospital‘s executive producer Frank Valentini tweeted his condolences, writing, “On behalf of myself and the entire #GH family, our hearts go out to Kristina Wagner, Jack, and their family during this devastating time. We ask that you respect their privacy and keep them in your thoughts.”

Jack and Kristina met on the hit soap opera and got married in 1993. They divorced in 2006.