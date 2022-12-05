Amy Schneider Reveals ‘Jeopardy!’ Gift From Ex-Champ & Surprise Return to Show

This… Is… Jeopardy! Subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

The $250,000 prize wasn’t the only thing Jeopardy! super-champ Amy Schneider won after coming out on top of the 2022 Tournament of Champions, as she also received a unique gift from last year’s TOC winner.

Taking to Twitter, Schneider revealed that after she’d finished taping the TOC final, the 2021 champion, Sam Kavanaugh, approached her “holding a box.” She continued, “I had no idea what he was giving me, although I should have! See, apparently Buzzy Cohen felt that the ToC winner should have a championship belt…”

“So, [Cohen] gave one to James [Holzhauer], James had given one to Sam, and now Sam was giving one to me! Now that I know I think it’s a nice tradition. But now I guess at some point I’ll have to figure out how one makes a customized championship belt!” she added alongside a photo of her pro-wrestling-style Jeopardy! belt.

Schneider is happy to continue the tradition next year, but she has some specific ideas about how she wants the next belt to look. “Anyway, next year’s champion (Cris [Pannullo]? Luigi [de Guzman]?) should be aware that they’re getting a belt that will most likely feature much more pink and glitter than previous editions!” she joked.

As far as what’s next for the Jeopardy! fan-favorite? Well, she has a book on the way and has hinted at a surprise return to the long-running game show. “Well, I’m writing a book, as I’ve mentioned,” she shared.

“I’ve got a couple other projects that I can’t talk about quite yet, and I know I’ll be making at least one more appearance on Jeopardy, in a way you might not be expecting! But again, I can’t say much more.”

I have no doubt that Jeopardy, and trivia, will continue to be part of my life, but I also want to step up my advocacy on behalf of my trans community in the next year, I’m talking with a few different organizations about how I can make that happen — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) December 2, 2022

She also said she wants “to step up my advocacy on behalf of my trans community in the next year, I’m talking with a few different organizations about how I can make that happen.”