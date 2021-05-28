Sam Kavanaugh Crowned ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions Winner

Jeopardy! has crowned its winner of the 2021 Tournament of Champions after a 10-day run.

Sam Kavanaugh came out victorious against his fellow returning competitors Jennifer Quail and Veronica Vichit-Vadakan during the May 28 episode. The substitute teacher from Carlton, Minnesota also took home the $250,000 grand prize.

Kavanaugh’s runners-up earned their own major prizes as well. Wine tasting consultant Jennifer Quail from Dowagiac, Michigan won the second-place total of $100,000, Meanwhile, reference and instruction librarian Veronica Vichit-Vadakan from Portland, Oregon took home the third-place prize of $50,000.

Former Tournament winner Buzzy Cohen took over hosting duties for the run, effectively ending his future opportunities for competing on the show again. The grand prize of $250,000 will be matched by Jeopardy! and donated to the Hope of the Valley Trebek Center for the Homeless in honor of late host Alex Trebek.

The center provides shelter, case management, mental health services, job training and placement, substance abuse counseling, housing navigation, life skill training, and medical care to the homeless. “It’s so wonderful that Jeopardy! is supporting Hope of the Valley’s – The Trebek Center in Northridge, CA,” Jean Trebek said of the donation. “The show’s generosity continues to reflect Alex’s desire to assist underrepresented communities.”

Following the Tournament’s run, regularly scheduled episodes will resume with guest host Mayim Bialik who follows a slew of others who have served in Alex Trebek’s absence, with many more to follow her. She’ll support the National Alliance on Mental Illness, with winnings from each episode being matched by the show for donation.

