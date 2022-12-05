Bob McGrath Dies: Tributes Pour In for ‘Sesame Street’ Star

Bob McGrath, the actor and musician best known for playing the original human character Bob Johnson on the long-running children’s show Sesame Street, has died. He was 90.

The actor’s family confirmed McGrath’s passing on his official Facebook page on Sunday, December 4, writing, “Our father, Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.” A cause of death has not been revealed as of writing.

McGrath appeared in the 1969 pilot of the beloved kid’s program and went on to become a series regular, starring in 45 seasons. He eventually exited the show in 2016. Alongside series matriarch Susan Robinson (Loretta Long), McGrath was one of the two longest-lasting human characters on the series since the show’s debut.

He also contributed many original songs to the series, including “People in Your Neighborhood,” “Sing a Song,” “If You’re Happy And You Know It,” and the show’s iconic theme song.

“I first met Bob McGrath in 1969 when he & my Dad Matt starred on Sesame Street. He was the nicest, sweetest, kindest man,” tweeted , who appeared on the show as a child and whose late father, Matt Robinson, also starred in the original series. “Rest in peace, Bob McGrath. You were so loved all over the world. Say hello to my pops.”

I first met Bob McGrath in 1969 when he & my Dad Matt starred on Sesame Street. He was the nicest, sweetest, kindest man. My brother and I got to be in this scene with him…

Rest in peace , Bob McGrath.

You were so loved all over the world

Say hello to my pops

💚💛💔😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/eELdtuzYfM — Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) December 4, 2022

The Day Ones of Sesame Street💛💚

My heart is broken that we’ve lost

Bob McGrath💔…Rest In Peace, Bob!

…Joining Will Lee ( Mr Hooper) & Daddy ( Gordon) in Sesame Street Heaven where the air is sweet…🙏🏾

I love you, Loretta (Susan💛💚🙏🏾) pic.twitter.com/FO3RwXUSXI — Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) December 4, 2022

Others also shared their tributes, including Vanessa Williams, who played the Queen of Trash in the 1999 film The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland. “RIP Dear Teacher!” she wrote.

RIP 🙏🏾 Dear Teacher! ❤️ Bob McGrath, Original, Longtime Resident of ‘Sesame Street,’ Dies at 90 – The Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/p48avtN2B7 — Vanessa Williams (@NessaWilliams) December 4, 2022

“He lived to be 90, that is a good, long life but maaan… losing the heroes of my childhood still hurts every time,” added Community star, Yvette Nicole Brown. Meanwhile, Shrinking actor Matt Knudsen tweeted, “Oh man, RIP Bob McGrath. Our childhood wouldn’t have been the same without him.”

He lived to be 90, that is a good, long life but maaan… losing the heroes of my childhood still hurts every time. #BobMcGrath, original ⁦@sesamestreet⁩ cast member, dead at 90 – @CNN https://t.co/XXtUIK2aIX — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) December 5, 2022

Oh man, RIP Bob McGrath. Our childhood wouldn’t have been the same without him. #RIPBobMcgrath pic.twitter.com/xx1KUGV9my — Matt Knudsen (@mattknudsen) December 4, 2022

While he hadn’t recorded any new material for Sesame Street since Season 45, McGrath returned for the 2019 TV special Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration. He also continued to work with Sesame Workshop, appearing at public events and serving as a spokesperson for educational programming for children.

Rest in Peace, Bob McGrath. Thank you for being a person in our neighborhood 💔 pic.twitter.com/5EyPdGiqX7 — 🎄Muppet History 🕎 (@HistoryMuppet) December 4, 2022

Thank you for everything, Bob McGrath. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/09kK6W2I8V — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) December 4, 2022

RIP, Bob McGrath. Thanks for being the only Sesame Street resident to remember the Jewish people back in 1978. https://t.co/NT1NVB99C2 — Sarene Leeds (@SareneLeeds) December 4, 2022

Rest in Peace to our Bob McGrath. He was so vital in not only our education, but our earliest cognitive memories. Who are the people in your neighborhood?pic.twitter.com/mHtLqhi8MT — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) December 5, 2022

RIP Bob McGrath. You were a good friend and wonderful person. My thoughts and prayers are with your family. I hope to help out if I can. #sesamestreet #sesamestreetBob pic.twitter.com/cDvUhtvt5n — David Newell (@MrMcFeely143) December 5, 2022

Bob McGrath.

LEGEND.

Spent his life educating all of us.@sesamestreet

Thank you for a lifetime of service.

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

Rest East. https://t.co/kSM1IC2Npq — Dr. Love (@questlove) December 5, 2022

From the very first episode of Sesame Street in 1969. Another childhood icon gone. RIP, Bob McGrath. pic.twitter.com/J4ZfByitqk — Ken Plume (@KenPlume) December 4, 2022

