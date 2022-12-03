‘Game of Thrones’ Vet Kate Dickie Joins ‘Loki’ Season 2

The second season of the hit Disney+ series Loki landed another TV star familiar to fans of genre fare: Game of Thrones alum Kate Dickie.

The Scottish actress — who played Lysa Arryn, Lady Regent of the Vale, in five episodes of Game of Thrones — will appear in an unspecified villainous role in Loki Season 2, according to Deadline.

Loki stars Tom Hiddleston as a version of Loki, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s god of mischief, as he contends with time variants after stealing the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame.

The Marvel series’ Season 2 cast also includes Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Rafael Casal, and Ke Huy Quan.

Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are on board as directors and executive producers for Season 2, which is now done with filming. Other EPs include Hiddleston, Michael Waldron, and head writer Eric Martin, according to Deadline.

Dickie’s other TV credits include recurring roles on Temple, Annika, and Inside Man.

On the big screen, she has appeared in Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, The Green Knight, and The Northman, among other titles.

The 51-year-old won a British Independent Film Award and a Scottish BAFTA Award for her role in the 2006 film Red Road, and she won a second Scottish BAFTA Award and a National Film Award for her performance in the 2015 film Couple in a Hole.