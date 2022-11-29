Martin Short & Steve Martin to Co-Host ‘SNL’ Again After 36 Years

Saturday Night Live is welcoming back two legends, as former cast members and current Only Murders in the Building costars Martin Short and Steve Martin are teaming up to host the December 10 episode.

It’s the first time that two stars have hosted together since veteran cast members Tina Fey and Amy Poehler helmed an episode back in 2015. The real-life friends and colleagues memorably hosted the NBC sketch comedy program together in 1986 alongside Chevy Chase as a promotion for their film Three Amigos!

Together, Short and Martin will appear alongside musical guest Brandi Carlile. Additionally, Austin Butler has been recruited to helm the December 17 episode with musical guest Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Kicking off the month with the December 3 episode is previously announced host Keke Palmer and musical guest SZA.

As viewers know, both Short and Martin star in Hulu‘s hit comedy series Only Murders in the Building alongside Selena Gomez. The Emmy-winning program was co-created by Martin and John Hoffman and features a bevy of talented performers ranging from Nathan Lane and Shirley MacLaine to Season 3’s highly anticipated addition Paul Rudd.

Along with Only Murders in the Building, Short and Martin are set to resume their “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” tour in 2023. The episode is sure to draw some other familiar faces, as vets usually pull in surprise guest talent for sketches, but only time will tell. As for Butler, he’s making his hosting debut on the show, promoting his buzzy performance in the film Elvis.

The December 10 episode will mark Carlile’s second appearance as she supports her newest album, In These Silent Days, and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs make their second appearance on the show following their recent Grammy nominations for the album Cool It Down. Stay tuned for more as these exciting episodes approach.

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, Saturdays, 11:30/10:30c, NBC