<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

“You attack my family, it’s gonna be the last thing you ever do,” warns Harrison Ford’s Jacob Dutton in Paramount+’s just-released trailer for Yellowstone spinoff 1923.

The minute-and-a-half promo — which debuted during the Sunday, November 27, episode of Yellowstone — also gives fans a look at Helen Mirren’s formidable character, Cara Dutton, as she faces off against Timothy Dalton’s Donald Whitfield in his quest to claim the valley.

In the trailer, Whitfield tells Cara he has acquired the Stafford ranch.

“Well, this is the Yellowstone, and you have no rights here,” Cara replies.

“1923, the next installment of the Dutton family origin story, will introduce a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob and matriarch Cara,” Paramount+ says in a synopsis. “The series will explore the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”

In the trailer, above, Robert Patrick’s Sheriff William McDowell tells Jacob he “can’t start a range war,” but Jacob points out that the “range war’s already started.”

Jack Dutton (Darren Mann), Jacob’s great-nephew, is already rarin’ for battle. “Either we take this fight to them, or it’s comin’ to us,” he says.

Meanwhile, Jerome Flynn’s character, the sheepherder Banner Creighton, seems to be making an enemy of both Jacob and Cara. “Men kill quick with a bullet or a noose, but your fight is with me, and I kill much slower,” Cara tells him.

The 1923 cast also includes Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), and Aminah Nieves (Blueberry).

1923 will hit Paramount+ on Sunday, December 18, in the United States and Canada and on Monday, December 19, in the United Kingdom and Australia, and the streaming service will announce a premiere date for other international markets at a later date.

1923, Series Premiere, Sunday, December 18, Paramount+