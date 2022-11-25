‘Squid Game’ Star Oh Yeong-su Indicted for Sexual Misconduct

Oh Yeong-su, the Korean actor known for playing Oh Il-nam in the smash-hit Netflix survival drama Squid Game, has been indicted on sexual misconduct charges.

As reported by Variety, prosecutors in Suwon revealed that Oh was charged on Thursday, November 17, for allegedly inappropriately touching a woman’s body in mid-2017. He was released without detention.

A complaint against Oh was first made in December 2021, but authorities closed the case in April 2022. However, according to local news reports, the case has now been reopened at the alleged victim’s request. After being questioned by prosecutors, Oh denied the allegations.

Speaking with the Korean broadcaster JTBC, Oh claimed he was just helping show the woman around a lake. “I just held her hand to guide the way around the lake. I apologized because [the person] said she wouldn’t make a fuss about it, but it doesn’t mean that I admit the charges,” he stated.

According to the AFP news agency, a Suwon court official said that “everything reported by local media is not factually correct.” The agency also noted that a government TV commercial featuring Oh was pulled off the air by the Korean ministry of culture following the indictment.

Oh has been acting professionally since 1967 and has starred in numerous theater productions, as well as various TV shows and movies. Perhaps his best-known film role was the Old Monk in Kim Ki-duk’s critically acclaimed feature Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter… and Spring.

However, it was his recent appearance in the Emmy-winning Squid Game that gave him the most acclaim and attention. Oh played the game’s oldest contestant, a role which earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film.

Squid Game, Season 1, Streaming, Netflix