Trevor Donovan on Great American Family Controversy: ‘People Should Be and Believe What They Want’

90210 alum Trevor Donovan has responded to the latest controversy surrounding the Great American Family (GAF) network and Candace Cameron Bure‘s comments about “traditional marriage.”

The actor, who is under a long-term deal with GAF, opened up about the divisive comments made by Bure to The Wall Street Journal, where she said the Christian faith-based network intended to “keep traditional marriage at the core” of its programming.

“I feel people should be and believe what they want, as long as they are kind and accepting of others,” Donovan told Variety. “For those of you who have followed me since 90210, you know my heart and character. No matter who you love, no matter what your race or religion is, you matter.”

Donovan, who recently competed on Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars, signed an overall deal with Great American Media in 2021, which will see him star in several of the company’s series and movies.

“Through mutual respect and acceptance, coexistence is possible. Based on the few months I have known Candace, I have found her to be kind and passionate about her faith,” he continued.

The Melissa & Joey actor also explained why he decided to join Great American Media, noting that network CEO Bill Abbott (who formerly served as Hallmark CEO) has vowed to support his anti-bullying program Team Upstanders.

“Tremendous progress is being made. There has never been a more important time to stand up for those who feel voiceless,” Donovan added. “My move to Great American Family was largely due to Bill’s support for my Team Upstanders program while we were both at Hallmark.”

“Additionally, I was given the opportunity to produce my own films. It has always been my goal to create films that bring people together without being overtly political or religious, and I will continue to do so.”