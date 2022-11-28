A Windblown ‘9-1-1,’ ‘Southern Hospitality’ on Bravo, Bright Christmas Lights on ABC

Fox’s 9-1-1 signs off for its midseason break with the Santa Ana winds blowing chaos in their wake. Bravo spins off Southern Charm with a reality show spotlighting the hospitality workers at a Charleston hot spot. ABC revives its blinding The Great Christmas Light Fight for a 10th season.

9-1-1

8/7c

The wild winds known as the Santa Anas are blowing through L.A. creating havoc in the midseason finale of the first-responder drama, with “believe it or not” crises including a dog that fetches a severed hand and a woman who sleep-drives her way into the 118’s own station. In more personal news, young Denny (Declan Pratt) queries his moms Hen (Aisha Hinds) and Karen (Tracie Thoms) about his biological parents, and house-hunting Chimney (Kenneth Choi) has what he thinks is good news for Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt).

Jeff Gentner/Bravo

Southern Hospitality

Series Premiere 9/8c

Like a Vanderpump Rules for the Cackalacky crowd, this Southern Charm spinoff follows club maven Leva Bonaparte as she tries—emphasis on tries—to wrangle the rowdy staff of her Charleston hot spot, Republic Garden & Lounge. Leva and husband Lamar own four restaurants on the city’s King Street, but all eyes are on what goes down at Republic. That’s only likely to escalate with reality-TV cameras observing.

ABC/Richard Cartwright

The Great Christmas Light Fight

Season Premiere 9/8c

It doesn’t get much more lit than this friendly holiday competition of blindingly bright yard displays, kicking off its 10th season with a two-hour premiere. Carter Oosterhouse and interior designer Taniya Nayak are the judges as they visit homes across the country that aim to dazzle, electric bills be damned. Among the early stops: a motorized amusement-park ride in Scottsdale, Arizona; a light show of over 50,000 pixels in Manteca, California, inspired by the Indian Diwali Festival of Lights; and recreations of the Eiffel Tower, a Japanese koi pond and an Indian elephant in New Jersey.

Trae Patton/NBC

The Voice

8/7c

We’re down to the Top 10 in this season’s singing competition. In this round, it’s up to the fans to pick the music their favorites will sing in front of coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend before the field is narrowed to eight.

