With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we're hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don't want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of November 21-27.

What better way to celebrate Thanksgiving than with your favorite team of profilers hunting down an UnSub — especially one who’s built a network of serial killers? The BAU is back in Criminal Minds: Evolution (two episodes, November 24 on Paramount+), easily topping our list this week. Also premiering is Netflix’s new take on the Addams family in Wednesday (November 23), featuring Jenna Ortega as the titular character while she attends Nevermore Academy and tries to solve a mystery that embroiled her parents (Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán) years ago.

Meanwhile, Dancing With the Stars (November 21) has reached its first finale on Disney+ (having moved for Season 31), but who will win the mirrorball trophy: Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas, Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy, Wayne Brady and Witney Carson, or Shangela and Gleb Savchenko? And if you’re looking for laughs on streaming, look no further than David Tennant and Michael Sheen’s Staged, returning for a third season (November 24 on BritBox) as Simon Evans tries to get them back together to do something.

There’s also plenty of festive programming this week. The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (November 24 on NBC, starting at 9a/8c) will feature those iconic balloons, performances, and appearances from your favorite celebrities. And if you’re a fan of holiday specials and Marvel, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (November 25 on Disney+), the Guardians aim to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill (Chris Pratt) — and that includes Kevin Bacon?!

