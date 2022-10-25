‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Recruits Kevin Bacon in First Trailer (VIDEO)

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is gearing up to entertain viewers later this November as the first trailer for the Disney+ Marvel special dropped.

Shared by director James Gunn on social media, the minute-long preview features fan-favorite characters like Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) who make it their mission to deliver Peter Quill, a.k.a. Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), a memorable Christmas. Noting the proximity of the season, Kraglin (Sean Gunn) says, “I just saw on the calendar that right now on Earth it’s almost Christmas time.”

Nebula (Karen Gillan) isn’t as focused on the occasion, insisting, “we don’t have time for trivialities like Christmas.” But Mantis isn’t as convinced, noting how down in the dumps Peter has been over Gamora’s (Zoe Saldana) absence. “Maybe if we go to Earth for a really wonderful Christmas gift, it would make him happy. Something special he will never forget,” Mantis ponders.

“What about someone special?” Drax asks in response, hinting that the best way to deliver a smile to Peter’s face could be the gift of a key pop culture figure from his youth. The individual in question is revealed when Mantis and Drax approach a gated community in California and say through an intercom system outside one of the homes, “we are looking for the legendary Kevin Bacon.”

It would seem things don’t go quite as planned when Drax busts through Kevin Bacon’s door and tells the Footloose actor “you’re coming with us as a Christmas present.”

Along with the cameo, the trailer also features plenty of Christmas cheer along with Cosmo the Spacedog (Maria Bakalova), Groot (Vin Diesel), and everyone’s favorite talking raccoon Rocket (Bradley Cooper). Catch the trailer, above, and don’t miss The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special when it arrives this holiday season on Disney+.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Special Premiere, Friday, November 25, Disney+