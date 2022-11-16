‘PBS NewsHour’ Names Amna Nawaz & Geoff Bennett New Anchors to Replace Judy Woodruff

PBS NewsHour has confirmed its new hosts, as Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett are set to step into the co-anchor roles after long-serving host Judy Woodruff exits the series.

The official announcement was made on Wednesday, November 16, as Sharon Rockefeller, President and CEO of WETA and President of NewsHour Productions, named Nawaz and Bennett co-anchors of the nightly newscast. The pair will start in their new roles on Monday, January 2, 2023.

Woodruff announced she was stepping down earlier this month as she begins a two-year project looking at the polarization in American politics and whether it can be healed. The new project will be called Judy Woodruff Presents: America at a Crossroads.

Nawaz, who has received Peabody Awards for her reporting, has served as NewsHour’s primary substitute anchor since she joined in 2018. She previously was an anchor and correspondent at ABC News, and before that served as foreign correspondent and Islamabad Bureau Chief at NBC News. She is also the founder and former managing editor of NBC’s Asian America platform.

Bennett, meanwhile, joined NewsHour in 2022 from NBC News, where he was a White House correspondent and substitute anchor for MSNBC. He has reported from the White House under three presidents and has covered five presidential elections. He began his journalism career at ABC News’ World News Tonight and has also worked for NPR.

“It’s never been more important for people to have access to news and information they trust, and the entire NewsHour team strives relentlessly towards that goal every day,” said Nawaz in a press statement.

She continued: “I am honored to be part of this mission, to work with colleagues I admire and adore, and to take on this new role alongside Geoff as we help write the next chapter in NewsHour’s story. Today is a day I never could’ve imagined when I began my journalism career years ago, or while growing up as a first-generation, Muslim, Pakistani-American. I’m grateful, humbled, and excited for what’s ahead.”

“I’m proud to work with such a stellar group of journalists in pursuit of a shared mission — providing reliable reporting, solid storytelling and sharp analysis of the most important issues of the day,” added Bennett. “It’s why PBS NewsHour is one of television’s most trusted and respected news programs and why I’m honored and excited to partner with Amna in building on its rich legacy.”