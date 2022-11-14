Allison Janney, Bob Greenblatt to Adapt ‘Confident Women’ Into Prime Video Anthology

A new series about con artists is coming to Prime Video, but this time it’ll have a small twist. With so many shows focusing on the crimes of men, this one aims to look at women who have been just as conniving.

Allison Janney and her producing partner, Chris Henze of Thruline, approached media tycoon Bob Greenblatt to develop a new anthology series based on the novel Confident Women: Swindlers, Grifters, and Shapeshifters of the Feminine Persuasion by Tori Telfer.

The novel chronicles many notorious women, and the series will center on one woman’s cons each season. The first is set to look at the crimes of Sante Kimes, who along with her own son, was found responsible for two murders.

Greenblatt, a former executive at NBC, WarnerMedia, Showtime and Fox, has a first-look deal at Lionsgate through his new company, The Green Room. The executive was happy to take on the project with Janney, a longtime friend.

“I think it’s a really cool way to tell some female-oriented stories, but with a bit of a darker twist,” he told Variety. “It’s not Dahmer. It’s not about serial killers. But these women have done some incredible things. Men have been getting the headlines these many, many years for doing criminal activity. And it’s time women got some equal time.

“They’re all driven to this life for various reasons that of course, we want to get underneath it, and show you why. Some of these stories are really, really incredible,” he said.

Janney will serve as a non-writing executive producer, and will not appear in the first season — though she may have an on-screen role in subsequent seasons.

“I’m so excited about working with [Janney] as she’s a dear friend. It’s her first foray into producing and it was her and her producing partner, Chris Henze, who brought the book to my attention, and we jumped in together on it,” Greenblatt said about the partnership.

Confident Women, Coming Soon, Prime Video