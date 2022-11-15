Maggie’s Return to ‘FBI,’ ‘La Brea’ Fall Finale, Keeley Hawes in the ‘Crossfire,’ Oak Island ‘Curse’ Continues

Bennett Raglin/CBS

FBI

8/7c

Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) has been MIA since spring, recovering from a nearly fatal sarin gas exposure. For the actress, the hiatus was a far happier occasion, as she took maternity leave for the June birth of daughter Mela. Maggie’s finally back at work, and dives right in to go undercover to solve two homicides: that of a law student headed to Quantico and another young man with possible gang ties. Her partner OA (Zeeko Zaki) worries Maggie’s jumping in too deeply too quickly.

NBC

La Brea

9/8c

I’m not generally a fan of hate-watching, but this time-tripping fantasy is so genuinely awful in every aspect I somehow can’t turn away. The madness only escalated recently when half of the main cast leaped from 10,000 B.C. to 1988 to try to stop a Santa Monica tidal wave caused by the myriad sinkholes. In so doing, one of the adult heroes encounters his long-lost mother, who’s pretty much his contemporary thanks to the time paradoxes, and no one even blinks. In the fall finale (the show returns with back-to-back episodes Jan. 31), the mumbo-jumbo plot blah blah has the various families on the verge of leaping back into the prehistoric era, weighing who should stay or go. Back in 10,000 B.C., the only way to get a cure for a near-death Lucas (Josh McKenzie) is for brainy Ty (Chiké Okonkwo) to accept brawny warrior Taamet’s (Martin Sensmeier) challenge to a duel. Once again, the action sequences prove every bit as clumsy as the dialogue.

Crossfire

Series Premiere

Thank goodness for British imports. This three-part thriller stars one of our longtime faves, Keeley Hawes (MI-5, Bodyguard), as an ex-cop enjoying a Canary Islands family-and-friends holiday when unknown gunmen violently interrupt the party. How the guests react and interact creates much of the suspense in a story of survival and sacrifice.

HISTORY

The Curse of Oak Island

Season Premiere 9/8c

Let’s give these treasure hunters bonus points for tenacity. Brothers Rick and Marty Lagina don’t give up easily, and in the 10th (!) season of the reality series, they and their team employ new technology and strategies to solve the 227-year-old mystery of Oak Island, off the shore of Nova Scotia, and perhaps unearth some of that elusive hidden bounty.

