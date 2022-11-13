‘1923’ Teaser Trailer: Helen Mirren & Harrison Ford Make the West Wild (VIDEO)

The Prohibition-era chapter in the Dutton history was a violent one, as Yellowstone fans can see in the new teaser trailer for 1923, the next prequel series in the hit franchise.

Paramount+ dropped the teaser on Sunday, November 13 — a little more than a month before the series’ December 18 debut on the streaming service — offering fans their first glimpse of Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford in action (and wielding rifles) in the series.

“1923, the next installment of the Dutton family origin story, will introduce a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren),” Paramount+ teases. “The series will explore the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”

The 1923 cast also includes Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry) and Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones).

Paramount Network will also air 1923’s series premiere on Sunday, December 18, following a new episode of Yellowstone. Paramount used the same simulcast strategy to launch the previous Yellowstone prequel, 1883, which featured Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as other Dutton ancestors. Paramount Network will also air 1923’s second episode on January 1.

While 1923 will start streaming on Paramount+ on December 18 in the United States and Canada, it’ll hit the streaming service a day later in the United Kingdom and Australia. Paramount+ has not yet announced premiere dates for other international markets.

1883 aired a closed-ended finale in February, following creator Taylor Sheridan’s vision for a one-season story, but 1923 might last longer: Deadline reported earlier this month that production companies 101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios were negotiating to expand the story into two eight-episode seasons.

1923, Series Premiere, Sunday, December 18, Paramount+