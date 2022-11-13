‘Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’ Team Teases Marvel Animated Series & Villain Songs (VIDEO)

As we approach 2023, we also near the premiere of Disney Channel’s upcoming buzzed-about animated series Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

Ahead of the show’s debut, some of the voice stars and producers stopped by the dropped by the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio at New York Comic Con to tease what fans can expect from the comic book-inspired show. Sitting down with Jim Halterman, stars Diamond White, Fred Tatasciore, and Gary Anthony Williams joined producers Steve Loter, Rodney Clouden, and Pilar Flynn for a conversation.

Based on the hit comic books, Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (White) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur (Tatasciore). After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City, the duo ends up working together to protect the city’s Lower East Side from danger.

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

(Credit: Marvel)

“It actually started with Laurence Fishburne in a comic book store,” Loter says of the idea to bring this story to television. “He fell in love with the Moon Girl comic book, brought it to his producing partner Helen Sugland at Cinema Gypsy, and they said, ‘we’ve gotta turn this into a show.'”

As far as what viewers can anticipate, Loter continues, “it turned into this amazing show, it’s got comedy, it’s got action, it’s got tons of music, tons of heart, it’s Moon Girl magic!”

Part of that music that Loter mentions comes from the show’s villains as White teases, “Lunella battles a lot of villains, Laurence Fishburne plays The Beyonder which is one of my favorite villains. And the fun thing is every villain has a song as well,” she notes.

Costar Williams chimes in to elaborate, “if you’re wondering if somebody’s a villain, if they start singing, they’re a villain.” Clouden confirms this claim, saying, “it’s not a Marvel show without villains and some music.” See what else the team had to tease in the full interview, above, and don’t miss Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur when it premieres in 2023.

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Series Premiere, Friday, February 10, 2023, Disney Channel

