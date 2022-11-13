[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Equalizer Season 3 Episode 5, “Blowback.”]

Detective Marcus Dante (Tory Kittles) may be willing to open himself up to the idea of his father, Benjamin “Big Ben” Dante (Danny Johnson), being part of his life in some capacity moving forward on The Equalizer, but he’s not all the way there yet.

Ben revealed that he’s looking at the possibility of being released from prison — he cut a deal and wants to meet Dante’s sons. Following conversations with his mother (Valerie Pettiford) and Robyn (Queen Latifah), Dante seems like he could be open to the idea, even beginning to talk about the things that his father taught him.

“I don’t know if Dante’s feelings toward his father have necessarily changed by the end of the episode, but he is allowing himself to see a bigger picture where his father is concerned,” Kittles tells TV Insider. “He may even be in a place where he can forgive his father for the sake of his sons and what having their grandfather in their lives could mean for them, but I think ultimately that is something his father will have to earn. Dante Sr. will have to be consistent because Dante definitely won’t be willing to trust his father so easily.”

When Robyn stopped by after Dante reached out, the two shared a moment, lingering in the doorway. So what exactly is their relationship status? “Dante and Robyn’s relationship is in a slippery place. They clearly have these feelings for each other that have been building for some time now,” Kittles says. “So the question really is, ‘Will they? Or won’t they?’ They seem to be on the verge, but is it the best idea? I’m excited to see how it plays out.”

Meanwhile, Robyn was busy working with Carter Griffin (Brett Dalton) on what was presented to be the transfer of a smuggler to debrief with the mysterious Colton Fisk from the CIA. But that smuggler was Fisk (Donal Logue), out to uncover dirty agents; Griffin was one (Robyn shot him, non-fatally).

As Robyn confirmed when the two spoke at Bishop’s grave, her late mentor trained Fisk. He didn’t care if she agreed with his methods, but she will have to answer the phone when he called. He revealed her arrangement with the agency is now under his supervision. Furthermore, he blames her for Bishop’s death. Bishop was supposed to be looking into something for Fisk that day, but, as the CIA agent sees it, he disregarded his safety in the reckless pursuit of Quinn because of Robyn and her obsession.

So what will that new arrangement for Robyn and Fisk mean for her partnership with Dante? Will she confide in the detective?

“Fisk is introduced to us at a very precarious point in Robyn’s life. All of her walls have been coming down around her. She’s exposed in a way that we haven’t seen before. Her family is also exposed. But Dante has been right there with her while all this has been happening, and she’s trusted him throughout. Maybe this becomes a new secret for her to begin building walls again, but I think she knows Dante well enough to know she can trust him with anything,” Kittles teases.

