‘The Walking Dead’ Sneak Peek: Judith Makes a Statement in Penultimate Episode (VIDEO)

Don’t Be a Braindead Walker Subscribe to our The Walking Dead Newsletter:

Woah, Judith Grimes! Cailey Fleming‘s little ass-kicker isn’t so little anymore, and she’s got some important things to say.

In this exclusive The Walking Dead clip from this Sunday’s penultimate episode titled “Family,” Judith makes a stand for what she, and her family, believes in, launching into a mini-speech that reminds us a lot of her father Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and his many inspiring moments.

As the group prepares to leave Alexandria and head to the Commonwealth to take down Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins), Judith walks over and tells Daryl (Norman Reedus), “I’m coming.”

He immediately shuts her down, saying that he needs her at Alexandria to keep an eye on things. But Judith disagrees.

“This isn’t the future my brother wanted,” she says. “Not what my mom and dad fought for, not yet. What we’re doing could help everyone. Not just us, but maybe everybody everywhere. I want to be a part of that — make what my family believed in real.”

The moment resonates with both Daryl and Carol (Melissa McBride). “You’re thinking about what’s after,” Carol wisely notes. “Maybe we could all do a little more of that.”

And, despite the fact that this could be a woefully bad decision, Daryl agrees to let Judith come along, but only if she sticks by him. Will he regret that decision? Or is Judith just the hero the group needs? You’ll have to wait and see when the action-packed penultimate episode premieres this Sunday, November 13.

Check out the pivotal moment in the exclusive video clip above.