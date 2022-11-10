‘Leopard Skin’: Carla Gugino Is Held Captive in Paradise in Steamy Crime Thriller (VIDEO)

Peacock’s upcoming crime thriller series Leopard Skin, starring Carla Gugino (The Haunting of Hill House), Amelia Eve (The Haunting of Bly Manor), and Ana de la Reguera (Narcos), has debuted a steamy new trailer. The footage above showcases the ensemble cast, which also features Gentry White (UnREAL), Philip Winchester (Rogue), Margot Bingham (The Walking Dead), Gaite Jansen (Peaky Blinders), Nora Arnezeder (Safe House), and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, trapped in a secluded paradise with a gang of thieves.

“Fleeing a botched diamond heist, a criminal gang seeks shelter in the remote paradise of Playa Perdida, Mexico, in the beachside estate of two women, Alba and Batty,” according to an official synopsis. “Dark and humorous complications arise when they are joined by two dinner guests (TV producer Max and his flighty girlfriend Maru) and Alba’s former housekeeper as they all are soon taken hostage. Murderous secrets, coldhearted betrayals, and shocking desires bubble to the surface as everyone awaits their fate.”

Gugino will play Alba Fontana, a former documentarian whose philanthropist husband left her for a younger woman, sending her on a downward spiral; de la Reguera plays Inocencia, a kleptomaniac housekeeper recently fired; Jansen will play Batista “batty” Ferreira, a former mannequin model and scuba diving enthusiast; Eve is Maru, an optimistic former casino waitress, unlucky in love; White plays Fausto Malone, a professional criminal, and expert at planning heists; Arnezeder is Sierra Loba, a professional weapons expert; Bingham will play Clover Braun, a professional getaway driver, and Winchester will play Max Hammond, a slick American television producer dating maru.

Leopard Skin is executive produced by Stuart Ford, Lourdes Diaz, Miguel A. Palos, Jr., Gugino, and Sebastian Gutierrez. Gutierrez directed all eight of the 30-minute episodes, and the show is produced by AGC Television.

Leopard Skin, Series Premiere, Thursday, November 17, Peacock