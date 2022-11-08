‘The Good Doctor’: Brandon Larracuente to Become Series Regular

Isaac Rouse
Comments
THE GOOD DOCTOR - “Hot and Bothered” – In the midst of a heatwave, Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Danica Powell are at odds when it comes to their patient’s surgery. Their heated stalemate tests Shaun’s patience and his willingness to compromise. Meanwhile, when the hospital loses power, Lea and Dr. Aaron Glassman are forced to come up with a quick solution or risk a total shutdown that could risk patients’ lives on the 100th episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, NOV. 14 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Jeff Weddell)
ABC/Jeff Weddell

Brandon Larracuente, who has a recurring role in ABC‘s The Good Doctor, has just become a series regular just ahead of the medical drama series’ landmark 100th episode. The promotion comes only four episodes after his introduction as resident Dr. Danny Perez. Fellow guest star Savannah Welch, who plays fellow first-year Danica Powell, remains a recurring character.

Originally introduced in the October 10 episode “Change of Perspective,” Perez is “strikingly handsome with a natural, easy charm” that “leans on his big heart and positive attitude to navigate the challenges of his first year. But Perez’s dazzling smile hides a painful past, including a years-long struggle with opioid addiction. Now clean for five years, his journey of recovery often makes him a better, more compassionate doctor… while also complicating his life at St. Bonaventure, professionally and personally,” as he withstands his affections for fellow resident Jordan Allen (played by Bria Samoné Henderson).

In The Good Doctor‘s upcoming 100th episode, “Hot and Bothered,” a heatwave strikes San Jose and Drs. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and Powell (Welch) “are at odds when it comes to their patient’s surgery,” according to the official synopsis. “Their heated stalemate tests Shaun’s patience and his willingness to compromise. Meanwhile, when the hospital loses power, Lea and Dr. Glassman are forced to come up with a quick solution or risk a total shutdown that could risk patients’ lives.”

'The Good Doctor' Spinoff 'The Good Lawyer' in the Works at ABC
Related

'The Good Doctor' Spinoff 'The Good Lawyer' in the Works at ABC

The series is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. David Shore and Liz Friedman are executive producers and co-showrunners. Erin Gunn, Daniel Dae Kim, Mike Listo, David Kim, Sebastian Lee, Thomas L. Moran, David Hoselton, Freddie Highmore, Jessica Grasl, Peter Blake, Garrett Lerner, and Shawn Williamson are also executive producers.

The Good Doctor, Monday, October 3, 10/9c, ABC

Brandon Larracuente

Freddie Highmore

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Vinny, Koko, Trevor, and Emma on 'Dancing With the Stars'
1
‘DWTS’ Recap: [Spoiler] Sent Home in ’90s Night Double Elimination
Magnum PI, Night Court, New Amsterdam
2
‘New Amsterdam’ Finale, ‘Magnum P.I.’ & More NBC Premiere Dates
Quantum Leap, The Walking Dead, Grey's Anatomy
3
When Are Your Favorite Shows Going on Break? A Full Schedule
'The Legend of Vox Machina's Team at New York Comic Con 2022
4
‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ Cast Teases Dragons & Epic Season 2 Adventures (VIDEO)
David Boreanaz in 'SEAL Team'
5
‘SEAL Team’ Boss Previews Bravo ‘in Jeopardy in a Very Different Way’