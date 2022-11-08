‘The Good Doctor’: Brandon Larracuente to Become Series Regular

Brandon Larracuente, who has a recurring role in ABC‘s The Good Doctor, has just become a series regular just ahead of the medical drama series’ landmark 100th episode. The promotion comes only four episodes after his introduction as resident Dr. Danny Perez. Fellow guest star Savannah Welch, who plays fellow first-year Danica Powell, remains a recurring character.

Originally introduced in the October 10 episode “Change of Perspective,” Perez is “strikingly handsome with a natural, easy charm” that “leans on his big heart and positive attitude to navigate the challenges of his first year. But Perez’s dazzling smile hides a painful past, including a years-long struggle with opioid addiction. Now clean for five years, his journey of recovery often makes him a better, more compassionate doctor… while also complicating his life at St. Bonaventure, professionally and personally,” as he withstands his affections for fellow resident Jordan Allen (played by Bria Samoné Henderson).

In The Good Doctor‘s upcoming 100th episode, “Hot and Bothered,” a heatwave strikes San Jose and Drs. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and Powell (Welch) “are at odds when it comes to their patient’s surgery,” according to the official synopsis. “Their heated stalemate tests Shaun’s patience and his willingness to compromise. Meanwhile, when the hospital loses power, Lea and Dr. Glassman are forced to come up with a quick solution or risk a total shutdown that could risk patients’ lives.”

The series is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. David Shore and Liz Friedman are executive producers and co-showrunners. Erin Gunn, Daniel Dae Kim, Mike Listo, David Kim, Sebastian Lee, Thomas L. Moran, David Hoselton, Freddie Highmore, Jessica Grasl, Peter Blake, Garrett Lerner, and Shawn Williamson are also executive producers.

The Good Doctor, Monday, October 3, 10/9c, ABC