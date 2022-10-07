Dan Harmon Says ‘Community: The Movie’ May Include Donald Glover

Although it was announced that Peacock‘s upcoming Community film would move forward without Donald Glover, creator Dan Harmon says that things may change. “I think that Donald is coming, based on word of mouth, but it’s just the deal isn’t official or wasn’t official. It would be difficult to really commit to doing this thing without Donald,” Harmon said in a discussion with Variety at New York Comic-Con. “So I believe he is coming back. I think if there’s names missing from a list, it’s because the names that are on the list, their deals are agreed upon enough that it’s OK to say they are on the list, and anybody that’s not on a list, it’s just not the case yet. So there is nothing official about anybody being out.”

It was previously confirmed the cast would involve Joel McHale as Jeff Winger, Danny Pudi as Abed Nadir, Alison Brie as Annie Edison, Gillian Jacobs as Britta Perry, Jim Rash as Dean Craig Pelton, and Ken Jeong as Ben Chang. Community: The Movie was said to be missing three original series stars, Donald Glover, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Chevy Chase. However, Brown has been posting enthusiastically about the “Community” movie on her social media accounts, hinting at her eventual involvement.

During the conversation, Harmon also touched on who would direct the movie. “There’s a director that directed some of my favorite episodes of ‘Community’ that it would be great to see be able to do the movie,” Harmon said. “And that’s not even mentioning the Russo Brothers, who I would also love to see come back. But I’m just making the assumption that they’re too busy.”

However, the Rick and Morty co-creator stated, “But we haven’t had any official, legitimate conversations with people, confirming that the “process hasn’t started yet.”