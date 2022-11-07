ABC Midseason 2023 Schedule: All-‘Rookie’ Night, ‘Will Trent,’ Milo Ventimiglia’s TV Return & More

ABC has revealed its upcoming midseason 2023 slate of programming, including new series premieres such as Will Trent, alongside the return of some of your favorites including The Rookie which is scheduled for a new night and time. The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds are slated to arrive January 3, airing at 8 and 9 pm, respectively.

Following the two-hour block is the debut of Will Trent, based on Karin Slaughter’s New York Times bestselling books. The series, starring Ramón Rodríguez, Erika Christensen, and Iantha Richardson, follows “Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI), [who] was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system,” according to an official synopsis. “But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, Will Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.”

In February, Not Dead Yet, starring Gina Rodriguez, Hannah Simone, and Lauren Ash, will debut. It follows Nell Serrano (Rodriguez), “a broke and newly single self-described disaster, working to restart the life and career she left behind five years ago. When she lands the only job she can find – writing obituaries – Nell starts getting life advice from an unlikely source.” The series is adapted from the book Confessions of a 40-something F**k Up by Alexandra Potter.

During the latter half of February, The Company You Keep is slated to premiere, featuring Milo Ventimiglia as Charlie, Catherine Haena Kim as Emma, William Fichtner as Leo, and Tim Chiou as David. According to an official synopsis, “a night of passion leads to love between con man Charlie and undercover CIA officer Emma, who [is] unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in hand – forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.” The series is based on the Korean Broadcasting System series entitled My Fellow Citizens.

The network has also confirmed the farewell season premiere of A Million Little Things and the upcoming premiere date for The Bachelor as well. Check out the dates for the rest of ABC’s schedule below.

Thursday, December 15

8:00-10:00 p.m. Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration (previously announced)

10:00-11:00 p.m. The Parent Test (special series premiere – previously announced)

Tuesday, January 3

8:00-9:00 p.m. The Rookie (new night and time)

9:00-10:00 p.m. The Rookie: Feds (new time)

10:00-11:00 p.m. Will Trent (series premiere)

Wednesday, January 4

9:00-9:31 p.m. Abbott Elementary

9:31-10:00 p.m. Home Economics

10:00-11:00 p.m. Big Sky: Deadly Trails

Thursday, January 5

8:00-9:00 p.m. Celebrity Jeopardy! (new night)

9:00-10:00 p.m. The Parent Test (regular time period premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. The Chase (new night and time)

Friday, January 6

8:00-9:01 p.m. Shark Tank

Wednesday, January 11

8:00-8:30 p.m. The Conners

8:30-9:00 p.m. The Goldbergs

Monday, January 23

8:00-10:01 p.m. The Bachelor (season premiere – previously announced)

10:01-11:00 p.m. The Good Doctor

Wednesday, February 8

8:30-9:00 p.m. Not Dead Yet (early series premiere)

9:31-10:00 p.m. Not Dead Yet (regular time period premiere – new episode)

10:00-11:00 p.m. A Million Little Things (farewell season premiere)

Sunday, February 19

7:00-8:00 p.m. America’s Funniest Home Videos

8:00-10:00 p.m. American Idol (season premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. The Company You Keep (series premiere)

Thursday, February 23

8:00-9:00 p.m. Station 19

9:00-10:01 p.m. Grey’s Anatomy

10:01-11:00 p.m. Alaska Daily