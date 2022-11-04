“It’s not over. We’re just getting started,” Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster) says in the Criminal Minds: Evolution trailer, and oh, we are so happy that’s true.

“The witching hour, when every child was in a deep, deep sleep and the dark things had the world all to themselves,” Zach Gilford, who will recur as Elias Voit, the Big Bad, narrates to kick it off. And we have chills.

As Tara Lewis (Aisha Tyler) sees, 16 dead bodies are found in a shipping container, with the victims from 2005 to 2020 (a.k.a. the years Criminal Minds originally ran on CBS). They have a serial killer on their hands, and their UnSub has gathered followers he’s activating.

“All my years as a profiler, I studied killers, but I never studied what a pandemic would do to them. Thy couldn’t move. They couldn’t hunt. So they started communicating, to become better predators,” David Rossi (Joe Mantegna) notes.

Fortunately, the BAU is on the case. “Where others see monsters, we see patterns,” Prentiss explains. But they’re going to need their expert, even if, as Jennifer “JJ” Jareau (A.J. Cook) notes, they promised they wouldn’t call her. “I don’t know who else could help,” Luke Alvez (Adam Rodriguez) points out. Enter Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness), who left the FBI at the end of the original run.

Watch the trailer above for much more, including a look at some of the horrors coming (it’s getting dark).

Criminal Minds: Evolution premieres with the first two episodes on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, on Paramount+. And CBS, that night, will air a special broadcast of the first episode at 10/9c. Episodes will then drop weekly on the streaming service, with the midseason finale set for December 15. The season will then return on January 12 until the finale on February 9.

In Criminal Minds: Evolution, the profilers face their greatest threat yet with that UnSub who built a network of other serial killers during the pandemic. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time.

The series is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios. Erica Messer serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer. Breen Frazier and Chris Barbour are also writers and executive producers, Glenn Kershaw directs and executive produces. Mark Gordon also serves as an executive producer.

Criminal Minds: Evolution, Premiere, Thursday, November 24, Paramount+