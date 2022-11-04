The stars of Impractical Jokers sure know how to make fans laugh on truTV, and they’re bringing that infectious humor out on the road with their latest tour.

Ahead of their Season 10 return in early 2023, James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, and Sal Vulcano announced that they will take their comedy across 16 cities beginning in February 2023. The lifelong friends who compete to embarrass each other on the hidden camera series Impractical Jokers are promising plenty of fun for fans who pay them a visit at one of the several scheduled shows part of the “Drive Drive Drive Drive Drive Tour.”

The name for the tour comes from one of Season 9’s more memorable punishments in which Q recalls he had to drive in a car for hours while muppet-like characters “played this one 3o-second song over and over again. And that song was, ‘Drive, Drive, Drive, Drive, Drive.’ And fans really reacted to it.” Q also teases that he and the guys “have something in the show that connects to that punishment.”

It’s been some time since the guys got in front of a live audience together for the “Cranjis McBasketball World Comedy Tour.” They were supposed to go out on the road for the “Scoopski Potatoes Tour” in the summer of 2020, but due to the pandemic, the tour was canceled. So, as Q puts it, “I can’t wait to get on stage with my friends and interact with the audience again.”

So, what can fans anticipate from the onstage event? Considering some changes to the Impractical Jokers‘ show format since Joe Gatto‘s exit, celebrity guests like Brooke Shields and Colin Jost have been filling in, and celebrities aren’t off the table for the live events. “There’s gonna be celebrity involvement in this show,” Q teases, but the celebrities in question aren’t exactly aware of that yet.

As for celebrities fans may see pop up in the next season of Impractical Jokers, Murr teases that there’s someone they’re really excited about, but it’s “too early” to say anything. Q promises, “your jaw will hit the floor” once all is revealed on truTV next year. Until then, Murr teases fans will learn more about his wedding night during the live shows, along with other fun moments not shared on television.

Tickets for the upcoming “Drive Drive Drive Drive Drive Tour” are on sale now for fans who are interested in attending. See the full listing here at impracticaljokerslive.com, and stay tuned for news on the upcoming season of Impractical Jokers kicking off early next year.

Impractical Jokers, Season 10 Premiere, Early 2023, truTV