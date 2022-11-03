Comedy Central announced today that a new comedy special from Jeff Dunham entitled Jeff Dunham: Me The People will be premiering Thanksgiving weekend on Friday, November 25, just in time for a good family laugh.

Jeff Dunham’s most recent special for the network, 2020’s Jeff Dunham’s Completely Unrehearsed Last Minute Pandemic Holiday Special, marked Comedy Central’s highest-rated stand-up special in five years, garnering over 4 million views in just five days, surpassing his own Unhinged in Hollywood special.

From the special’s logline: Shot at the historic Warner Theatre in Washington, DC, Me the People is Jeff’s 11th stand-up special. With the help of many of his beloved characters (and even a brand new one!), Dunham tackles how much time we dedicate to our devices, the ridiculous things we spend money on, and cancel culture in comedy.

As is teased in the photos, above, Dunham’s puppets for the special include José Jalapeño along with Dunham’s trusty sidekick and goofy puppet Peanut. And make way for what appears to be a President Joe Biden puppet who is donning some aviator sunglasses in the photo, above.

The special is executive produced by Judi Marmel, Stu Schreiberg, and John Bravakis. Ryan Moran is the executive producer for Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios, with Harold Berón III as the executive in charge of production.

Stay tuned for additional details about the upcoming special as the premiere date approaches.

Jeff Dunham: Me The People, Special Premiere, Friday, November 25, 8/7c, Comedy Central