Breeders' Cup 2022: Full TV Schedule & Preview

Ryan Berenz
3 Comments
Rich Strike, 2022 Kentucky Derby
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The richest two days in horse racing take place Friday and Saturday, November 4-5, with the Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky.

Saturday’s $6 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday is the highlight of the 14 races totaling $31 million in prize money.

The field features 80-1 longshot Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike, Derby and Preakness runner-up Epicenter, and 2021 Derby and Belmont Stakes runner-up Hot Rod Charlie.

Race action begins Friday afternoon and continues Saturday on USA Network. NBC airs the Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday afternoon. Ahmed Fareed hosts coverage with analysts Jerry Bailey and Randy Moss. Larry Collmus calls all of the Breeders’ Cup races.

2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic Field & Odds

Post Position/Horse/Odds
4: Flightline, 3-5
6: Epicenter, 5-1
2: Life Is Good, 6-1
1: Taiba, 8-1
7: Olympiad, 10-1
5: Hot Rod Charlie, 15-1
8: Rich Strike, 20-1
3: Happy Saver, 30-1

Breeders’ Cup 2022 Horse Racing TV Schedule

All Times Eastern/Central.

Friday, November 4
Breeders’ Cup World Championships, 2/1c, USA Network

Saturday, November 5
Breeders’ Cup World Championships, 1/noon c, USA Network
Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic, 3:30/2:30c, NBC & Peacock

