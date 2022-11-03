Midterm Elections Cause Major Primetime TV Schedule Changes

With all eyes on the U.S. midterm elections, which take place on Tuesday, November 8, ABC, CBS, and NBC will be pre-empting their upcoming primetime schedules.

The three networks will be airing news coverage of the elections throughout Tuesday evening, as key decisions in a number of Governor races, plus the balance of the House and Senate will be determined. This means several primetime series, including the FBI franchise, The Voice, and Bachelor In Paradise, will be affected.

Instead of delaying a week, FBI will be moving its November 8 episode to Sunday, November 6. This is partly due to Season 5 having an extra episode because of the Season 4 finale being pulled after the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. It is set to air at 8:30 pm (ET) / 8 pm (PT), after 60 Minutes. The new night means the next episode of The Equalizer will be pushed to Sunday, November 13.

Meanwhile, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted will return to original episodes on Tuesday, November 15.

Over at ABC, Bachelor In Paradise will return to original episodes on Monday, November 14 and Tuesday, November 15, while ABC procedural The Rookie: Feds will also return on November 15.

NBC’s The Voice will be back with original episodes on Monday, November 14 and Tuesday, November 15, while NBC scripted dramas La Brea, which airs at 9 pm, and New Amsterdam, which airs at 10 pm, also return on November 15.

Fox is expected to continue with its regularly scheduled programming on Tuesday, November 8, with new episodes of The Resident and Monarch. Meanwhile, The CW will air repeats of The Winchesters and Professionals — new episodes of The Winchesters will continue from November 15.