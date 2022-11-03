Midterm Elections Cause Major Primetime TV Schedule Changes

Martin Holmes
Comments
John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola and Shantel VanSanten as Nina Chase in FBI
Bennett Raglin/CBS

With all eyes on the U.S. midterm elections, which take place on Tuesday, November 8, ABC, CBS, and NBC will be pre-empting their upcoming primetime schedules.

The three networks will be airing news coverage of the elections throughout Tuesday evening, as key decisions in a number of Governor races, plus the balance of the House and Senate will be determined. This means several primetime series, including the FBI franchise, The Voice, and Bachelor In Paradise, will be affected.

Instead of delaying a week, FBI will be moving its November 8 episode to Sunday, November 6. This is partly due to Season 5 having an extra episode because of the Season 4 finale being pulled after the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. It is set to air at 8:30 pm (ET) / 8 pm (PT), after 60 Minutes. The new night means the next episode of The Equalizer will be pushed to Sunday, November 13.

Meanwhile, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted will return to original episodes on Tuesday, November 15.

Over at ABC, Bachelor In Paradise will return to original episodes on Monday, November 14 and Tuesday, November 15, while ABC procedural The Rookie: Feds will also return on November 15.

Find Out When Missy Peregrym Returns to 'FBI' & See Maggie With Team
Related

Find Out When Missy Peregrym Returns to 'FBI' & See Maggie With Team

NBC’s The Voice will be back with original episodes on Monday, November 14 and Tuesday, November 15, while NBC scripted dramas La Brea, which airs at 9 pm, and New Amsterdam, which airs at 10 pm, also return on November 15.

Fox is expected to continue with its regularly scheduled programming on Tuesday, November 8, with new episodes of The Resident and Monarch. Meanwhile, The CW will air repeats of The Winchesters and Professionals — new episodes of The Winchesters will continue from November 15.

Bachelor in Paradise - ABC

Bachelor in Paradise where to stream

FBI - CBS

FBI where to stream

The Voice - NBC

The Voice where to stream

Bachelor in Paradise

FBI

The Voice

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Episode 10
1
‘Love Is Blind’: Which Season 3 Couples Are Still Together?
AsjhaCooper on Chicago Med
2
‘Chicago Med’: Asjha Cooper Leaves NBC Series After Two Seasons
Raven Ross and SK Agalbada in 'Love Is Blind' Season 3
3
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3’s Raven & SK Give Post-Wedding Update
Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, and Wes Bentley in 'Yellowstone' Season 5
4
Inside Governor John Dutton Waging War in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5
Reba McEntire and Rex Linn in 'Big Sky: Deadly Trails'
5
Reba McEntire Warns Sunny’s in ‘Deep Trouble’ on ‘Big Sky: Deadly Trails’