Cornered: Get to Know ‘The Sandman’ Star Vanesu Samunyai

Now that Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman is out and has been a hit (and has a bonus animated and live-action episode!), why not get to know the person behind Rose Walker, whose connection to Dream (Tom Sturridge) surprised them both, Vanesu Samunyai?

When the cast stopped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded, at San Diego Comic-Con, to discuss the series and introduce their characters, we took the chance to do just that, asking Samunyai about her favorite activities, qualities in herself and others, and more.

If she wasn’t acting, Samunyai imagines she’d stay in the same kind of space. “I’d still be doing something creative,” she shares. “Maybe writing, singing, dancing.” Speaking of music, she counts putting some on and meditation among the ways she likes to relax. But when it comes to doing things, she’s much more into “active things,” she says. “I like horse riding, rock climbing, things like that. Dancing.”

When it comes to others, Samunyai admires “good people, kind people, good hearts,” and when it comes to herself, she appreciates her understanding. “I like the fact that I like to assess things before I make judgements.”

See Samunyai’s full “Cornered” interview above, to find out her favorite thing to eat and prepare, whether she’d prefer to stay at home or go to a party, what brand she’d like to be an ambassador for, and more.