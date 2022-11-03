Aubrey Plaza Joins ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’

The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza has been cast in the upcoming Marvel Studios series Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which will see Kathryn Hahn reprising her WandaVision role of Agatha Harkness.

According to Variety, Plaza is set to star in the Disney+ series, though details on her character are being kept under wraps. Marvel has not commented on the news, nor have reps for Plaza.

Disney confirmed that Coven of Chaos was in the works in November 2021, with WandaVision‘s Jac Schafer announced as head writer and executive producer. The series will center on Hahn, who started out playing Agnes, Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision’s (Paul Bettany) nosy neighbor in WandaVision, before it was revealed she was, in fact, the powerful witch, Agatha Harkness.

This isn’t the first show Plaza and Hahn have starred in together, as both previously appeared in the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation, where Plaza played series regular April Ludgate, while Hahn played political strategist Jen Barkley in several episodes.

Plaza is currently starring in the second season of HBO’s The White Lotus, as well as the FXX animated series Little Demon. In addition to her memorable part in Parks & Rec, she is also known for playing Amahl Farouk / Shadow King in the FX superhero series Legion. She’s also appeared in the films Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Ingrid Goes West, and Emily the Criminal.

WandaVision premiered on January 15, 2021, and ran for nine episodes on Disney+. The series picked up 23 Emmy nominations, including one for Hahn for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos, TBA, Disney+