Luxury comes at a price. Season 2 of creator/writer Mike White’s genre-bending HBO murder mystery/social satire/bedroom farce begins similarly to its predecessor: the revelation that a guest at a five-star White Lotus resort chain property has died. This time, by drowning in the Ionian Sea off the coast of Sicily. A new twist: there’s more than one dead body. Flashback to a week earlier with the arrival of guests, and so begins another intriguing story of who died, who did it, and why.

The returning characters are insecure heiress Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge, an Emmy-winner for the role) and regular guy Greg (Jon Gries) who have married since starting a romance at the Hawaiian resort in Season 1. But things are rocky between them, and Tanya starts to feel unmoored.

“This is a dangerous world,” Coolidge tells us. “[She’s] one person alone trying to take on many complicated things. I had moments on set that I felt the loneliest I have in my life. That really helped. Because Sicily is so big, with the rocks and hills, it’s like you’re a little ant. You can’t control the stuff that’s lurking around you. It’s very hard to protect yourself.”

Lock your doors, White Lotus guests. In the above video, we’ll also meet new key card holders: Bert Di Grasso (F. Murray Abraham) an 80-year-old flirt; and his middle-aged Hollywood bigwig son Dominic (Michael Imperioli); plus, a thirtysomething couple, bitingly smart employment lawyer Harper Spiller (Aubrey Plaza); and her husband, the chiller Ethan (Will Sharpe) who has just sold his company for billions.

The White Lotus, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, October 30, 9/8c, HBO