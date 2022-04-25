‘Sanditon’ Teases Season 3 Reunion for Charlotte & Colbourne (VIDEO)

Sanditon‘s second season has come to a close and there’s the promise of another chapter on the horizon as PBS Masterpiece gives fans a first look at what’s to come in Season 3.

The show’s second season concluded with another cliffhanger, and a brief teaser shared by PBS is sure to cause a stir. In Season 2 of the Regency-era drama, heroine Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) returned to the titular seaside resort town only to find heartbreak once again.

After Sidney Parker’s (Theo James) efforts to save his family through marriage to another left Charlotte devastated, his death caused even more chaos. She seemed to find brief happiness with the town’s notorious widower Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes), but by the time Season 2 came to an end, he’d dismissed her from her position as a governess for his niece and daughter, feeling as though he’d taken advantage of her and the position she worked at his estate.

When Colbourne realize the errors of his ways, it was too late to sway Charlotte a different way as she’d resolved to leave Sanditon once more. A brief flash-forward in time also reveals that Charlotte has become engaged to Ralph Starling (Cai Brigden). But could her circumstances change in Season 3?

“You’ll never guess who’s returned to Sanditon,” a voice sounding a lot like Colbourne’s daughter Leo (Flora Mitchell) says in the snippet, below. The teaser unveils a clip of Colbourne and Charlotte seeing each other at what appears to be a ball or party of some kind.

Is there hope yet for Charlotte’s happy ending? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned for Season 3 of Sanditon when it arrives in 2023.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Sanditon, Season 3, Coming 2023, PBS Masterpiece