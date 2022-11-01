Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! Subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Jordin Sparks was crowned the winner of American Idol in Season 6 of the reality singing competition series, but her quest to be the mirror ball champion on Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars has come to an end. On Halloween Night, she and her pro dance partner Brandon Armstrong were in the bottom two along with Heidi D’Amelio (The D’Amelio Show) and Artem Chigvintsev. The judges were split 50/50 on which couple to keep and as Len Goodman’s vote breaks the tie, his decision to save D’Amelio meant that Sparks was sent packing.

It was ironic as Goodman was especially filled with praise for Sparks and Armstrong’s tango, calling it the couple’s best dance as far as he was concerned. Sparks and Armstrong spoke to TV Insider on the post-show press line about their journey and what Sparks’ future plans are. Among other things, she says that she’d like to return to the ballroom — and not just as a singer on the show.

You went more than halfway in the competition in what has turned out to be an extremely competitive season. What were you feeling after you received supportive votes from judges Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli?

Jordin Sparks: I was happy that I made it hard for them to decide. It could have been [votes for] Heidi and Artem across the board. They had to think about who they wanted to save. I’m glad for that.

Len said it was the best dance you did as far as he was concerned. That made his choice a bit surprising.

Sparks: I’m grateful for Len’s comments. That contraption I wore [in the pre-dance video package] worked. I really wanted to pull an amazing compliment from Len especially in a ballroom dance and I was able to do that.

What will you take away from this experience?

Sparks: [Pointing to Armstrong] This guy — right here — and also, the [other] friendships I’ve made. I know that’s cliché but it also happened at [American] Idol. Here, we all became such a family. We were not able to spend a lot of time together due to [safety] protocols but when we get on the floor, every single person was supportive of one another. Also, I was very glad I got to do a team dance. In addition to the friendships that I made here, I’m taking away a stronger sense of self. I almost didn’t do this show, but I am so glad that I did.

Jordin, will you be going on the DWTS tour?

Brandon Armstrong: If it were up to me, she would. We’d be leaving on tour tonight but … that’s not my job. I’m not a producer. I know the fans coming to see the show would love to see Jordin.

Sparks: I’d love to drop by [the tour] and support everyone.

What’s coming up next for you?

Sparks: I have an announcement I’ll be making very soon about music coming up. I want people to hear my voice again. I’m pumped about that. Wayne [Brady] and I may work on a show together. This is the year of [saying] ‘Yes!’

One silver lining about you leaving the competition is that now it may be easier for you to sing on the show? Will you?

Armstrong: We had a discussion with someone very influential to the show about that. I don’t know if we’re allowed to say a lot but I will say, “Keep your ears open as well as your eyes.”

Sparks: You know what? If they call and ask, I’d love to. I’d also love to be a host on this show. It would be so fun to host [Dancing With the Stars]. I look at Tyra [Banks] and Alfonso [Ribeiro] and I think to myself, “I’d love to host this show!”

You’ll be back for the finale?

Sparks: I will. They have to make me a new outfit!

Dancing With the Stars, Mondays, 8/7c, Disney+