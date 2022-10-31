Selena Gomez Goes Back to Waverly Place: ‘Where It All Began’

Selena Gomez must have been feeling nostalgic over the weekend as she stopped to take a photo by the Waverly Place street sign, paying homage to her Disney Channel beginnings.

The Only Murders in the Building star shared the photo on Instagram on Saturday, October 29, which shows her looking up and smiling at the street sign in New York City. Gomez played the wisecracking wizard Alex Russo on the Disney Channel sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place from 2007 to 2012, a role which helped launch her career.

“Where it all began,” she captioned the photo.

Gomez’s career only continued to rise after her time on the beloved Disney comedy series, starring in films such as Monte Carlo and Spring Breakers, hosting her own HBO Max cooking series Selena + Chef, and releasing six top-selling studio albums. However, she continues to have a soft spot for the show that brought her into the spotlight.

“I adored being on [Wizards of Waverly Place] so much,” Gomez told Entertainment Weekly’s Awardist podcast back in April. “I felt like I did learn a lot. We actually had great writers — we had two writers that were on Friends — and we had an incredible director that we used for most of our seasons.”

She also said she sees a strong connection between Alex Russo and the character she plays on Only Murders in the Building, Mabel Mora. “I feel like Mabel is an older version of Alex in a way,” Gomez stated.

Gomez has received much praise for her performance on the Hulu comedy crime series, including nominations for the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

