Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez is opening up about her mental health struggles in the trailer for Apple TV+‘s upcoming documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me.

Directed by Alek Keshishian (Madonna: Truth or Dare), the documentary follows the Grammy-nominated singer over the course of six years, tracking her mental health journey through her battles with lupus, depression, and anxiety. The teaser (watch below) shows clips of Gomez visiting friends and professionals across the U.S. and beyond as she gets candid about her daily struggles.

“Just be who you are, Selena. No one cares about what you’re doing,” Gomez says at the start of the trailer, which was released on Monday, October 10, in honor of World Mental Health Day. “It’s about who I am, being okay with where I am. I am grateful to be alive.”

Every breath, a breakthrough. In honor of #WorldMentalHealthDay I wanted to share the trailer for my documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. November 4 on @AppleTVPlus https://t.co/h8bkDd9mmV pic.twitter.com/2D4HixbCjL — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) October 10, 2022

The documentary is set to premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, November 2; it will also open the 36th edition of the American Film Institute Festival in Hollywood that same day.

“I had no interest in making a traditional pop doc,” Keshishian said in a statement (via Variety). “I wanted to show something more authentic, and Selena did, too. She has a raw vulnerability that captured me… I had no idea then that it would become a six-year labor of love.”

Gomez currently stars in the hit Hulu mystery-comedy series Only Murders in the Building alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin. She is also known for her lead role as Alex Russo in the Disney Channel television series Wizards of Waverly Place. In addition, she has released three solo studio albums — Stars Dance (2013), Revival (2015), and Rare (2020) — each of which debuted atop the Billboard 200.

Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, Premieres, Wednesday, November 2, Apple TV+