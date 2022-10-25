Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 is coming! This fall’s fashion spectacle, streaming November 9 on Prime Video, is once again star-studded, featuring Abbott Elementary Emmy-winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, Taraji P. Henson, Marvel stars Simu Liu and Winston Duke, and more.

Prime Video announced the anticipated lineup on October 25 along with a video teaser of the sexy show. Check out the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 teaser, above. The annual fashion experience will feature performances by Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell with special appearances from the following: Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne (Only Murders In the Building), Damson Idris (Snowfall, Black Mirror), Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh (The Muppets Mayhem), Marsai Martin (Black-ish), Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke, Zach Miko, and more. That “and more” could perhaps include House of the Dragon star Olivia Cooke, who is a Savage X Ambassador on Instagram.

“Now in its fourth consecutive year, the extraordinary fashion experience continues to challenge tradition and break boundaries,” the logline teases. “The trailblazing event is raising the bar yet again with a new all-star lineup of models, actors, some of the biggest names in music, and more, debuting the latest Savage X Fenty styles.”

It continues: “A seductive fashion fever dream, this year’s show blends Emmy award-winning choreography, style, and music with the hypnotic essence of nocturnal nature. Featuring a star-studded cast all wearing the newest Savage X Fenty looks, the show is an un-missable visual feast.”

The latest Savage X Fenty collection will be available to shop in the Amazon Fashion store and at Savage X Fenty when the special debuts on November 9. The streamer describes the show as “an homage to self-expression and personal empowerment,” adding that Rihanna’s latest collection highlights “disparate textures, unexpected detailing, and unconventional proportions that come together seamlessly to create a boundary-bending Xperience for everyBODY.”

Savage X Fenty offers bra sizes ranging from 30–46 in bands and A–H in cups (up to 46DDD/42H), and underwear, sleepwear, and loungewear ranging from XS–4X/XS–XXXXL. Customers can visit the Amazon Fashion Store and Savage X Fenty for more information.

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide upon release. Rihanna serves as executive producer and creative director for the newest iteration of the filmed fashion show.

