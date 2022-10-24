Following Leslie Jordan‘s tragic death on the morning of Monday, October 24, at the age of 67, Fox and Warner Bros, the network and production company behind his hit sitcom Call Me Kat have released a statement.

Addressing the passing of the much-loved actor, comedian, and viral Instagram star, who was killed while reportedly while driving his car in L.A., Fox Entertainment issued the following statement:

“We are shocked and devastated by today’s tragic passing of Leslie Jordan. Leslie was far more than an Emmy Award winning comedic talent with whom we’ve laughed alongside for all these years. He was the kindest person you could ever imagine who simply lit up a room and brought pure joy and huge smiles to millions of people around the world. The truest of Southern Gentlemen, Leslie carried an infectious exuberance, indelible sense of humor and, throughout, gifted us with countless fond memories that will last forever. As we grieve this sad news, we also wish to extend our most profound sympathies to Leslie’s family, friends and fans, whom he held so dear.”

Warner Brothers also released the following statement:

As for Warner Bros, they paid tribute to the Will & Grace star with the following statement:

“Warner Bros. Television is devastated about the tragic and sudden loss of our dear friend Leslie Jordan. Leslie was an extraordinary person and talent. He brought joy to fans across the globe. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans at this time.”

Call Me Kat has halted production due to Jordan’s passing. Jordan had a recurring role in the Mayim Bialik-led sitcom as Phil, the head baker at Bialik’s character’s cat-themed cafe. Jordan’s most recent project was the movie Strangers in a Strange Land, currently in post-production. More news to follow.