‘Succession’: The Roy Kids Join Forces in Season 4 Teaser (VIDEO)

The Roy children are mounting a rebel force in the latest teaser trailer for the fourth season of HBO‘s Succession, which is set to premiere in the spring of 2023.

“Here they are, the rebel alliance,” says Connor (Alan Ruck) in the trailer (watch below), comparing the Roy siblings to the famous Star Wars uprising. The upcoming season picks up where Season 3 left off, with Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) teaming up to take down their father, Logan (Brian Cox).

The siblings suffered a rude awakening in Season 3 as they tried to stop their money-hungry father from selling Waystar to GoJo CEO Lukas Mattson (Alexander Skarsgård). Logan was able to stay one step ahead of his kids thanks to a tip-off from Shiv’s husband, Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), and getting their mother, Caroline (Harriet Walter), to sign off on the landmark deal.

Based on a brief moment in the teaser, it appears that Shiv will be confronting Tom about his double-cross.

According to the show’s official synopsis, Season 4 will see the sale of Waystar move ever closer, provoking “existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed.” This kicks off a new power struggle “as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

Created by Jesse Armstrong, Succession premiered on June 3, 2018, and has been widely acclaimed by critics. The series has received a number of awards, including two wins for both, the Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Drama and the Primetime Emmy for Oustanding Drama Series in 2020 and 2022.

