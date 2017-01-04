Meg Ryan Reportedly Tapped for New Epix Comedy Series

If you’re like a lot of us, and just spent the pre- and post-holidays watching some combination of When Harry Met Sally, Sleepless in Seattle, and/or You’ve Got Mail—all of which include scenes of yuppie holiday merriment/ennui—you’ll probably agree that we’re long overdue for a Meg Ryan comeback. Well, it looks like we might be in luck. Variety is reporting that America’s once and future sweetheart has signed on to star in an upcoming half-hour comedy on Epix.

Written and directed by Brad Hall (a.k.a. Mr. Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and based on his 2011 short film of the same name, Picture Paris will reportedly star Ryan as a suburban mom whose dream trip to the city of lights doesn’t go exactly as planned.

As Vulture points out, this will be Ryan’s first regular television role since appearing in various shows in the ’80s. Her career has taken a lackluster turn since her rom-com heyday in the ’90s, with a series of critical and commercial flops including The Women and In the Cut. Recently, her focus has been behind the camera, directing her frequent co-star Tom Hanks in last year’s Ithaca. But with multiplexes bulging with overblown superhero universes and more and more movie stars making the move to TV and screening platforms, the small screen might be just the place for the Meg Ryan renaissance we so desperately need.