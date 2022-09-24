All roads have led to this. Netflix has announced the Dead to Me Season 3 release date and dropped the first trailer for the suspenseful final season (watch it above). And the clips from the new episodes reveal Christina Applegate‘s Jen Harding survived the car crash from the last moments of Season 2.

The final season of Dead to Me premieres Thursday, November 17 on Netflix. The trailer kicks off with flashbacks to the drama of seasons past, with shots of Jen, Linda Cardellini‘s Judy Hale, and James Marsden‘s Steve Wood in their deadly encounters from the first two seasons. Jen’s confession to Steve’s murder is shown, followed by Applegate narrating Jen’s goodbye letter to Judy.

“I know you think that you’re the reason all our problems started, but they existed long before we met. And I am so glad that we met,” Jen says. “You are the best friend I’ve ever known, the best person I’ve ever known.” As Judy adds, “And we survived because we had each other.” Jen corrects her: “Have each other.”

The only new footage from Dead to Me Season 3 shows the immediate aftermath of the drunk driving accident caused by Steve’s twin brother, Ben (also played by Marsden). And the show’s signature dark humor is in ample supply.

“F**k me. F**k me so hard,” the battered Jen cries from her hospital bed, her neck in a brace and her head bandaged as Judy tries to make the call nurse button work.

“Can you get the f**king doctor?” Jen asks when a nurse finally arrives. Judy adds with her sweeter tone, “Can you please get the f**king doctor?” The nurse’s response: “I will do my f**king best.”

“Awww, f**king thank you!” Jen replies sarcastically.

Dead to Me Season 3 will likely consist of 10 episodes, like the first two. The series was created by Liz Feldman and is produced by CBS Television Studios and Gloria Sanchez Productions for Netflix. Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Jessica Elbaum, Brittany Segal, Applegate, and Christie Smith also executive produce.

Dead to Me, Final Season Premiere, Thursday, November 17, Netflix