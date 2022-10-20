Alexa PenaVega & Carlos PenaVega Sign Multi-Picture Deal With Hallmark

Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega are sticking with Hallmark. Hallmark Media has announced that it has signed them to a multi-picture overall deal, it has been announced.

“Alexa and Carlos PenaVega have become an important part of the Hallmark family over the years and we couldn’t be happier to extend our partnership with them,” Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media, said in a statement. “Whether starring together or headlining their own movies, the energy, creativity and passion they bring to each project is infectious and we can’t wait to see what lies ahead.”

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega added, “Hallmark has become a second home for our family. Over the last four years they have given us opportunities to grow as actors and producers all while raising our children, even if it means having the family on set! Developing projects alongside them has been a highlight of our careers thus far. We are thrilled to be able to continue creating content that is family friendly and current, while maintaining its core values that we love so much. Hallmark is special and we are looking forward to many more projects together.”

Alexa PenaVega’s Hallmark films include Destination Wedding, Christmas Made to Order, and Taking a Shot at Love. Her other credits include Spy Kids and its sequels and The Loud House. Carlos PenaVega previously starred in A Midnight Kiss for Hallmark, and his other credits include Big Time Rush, Grease: Live! and The Loud House.

The two have starred together in three movies in the Picture Perfect Mysteries series for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Enchanted Christmas, Love at Sea, and Love in the Limelight for the Hallmark Channel.