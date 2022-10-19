‘Bosch’ Star Paul Calderón Joins Disney+ Marvel Series ‘Ironheart’

Paul Calderón, best known for playing Detective Santiago “Jimmy” Robertson in the police procedural drama Bosch, has landed a role in Disney+‘s upcoming Marvel Studios series Ironheart.

According to Deadline, Calderón has joined the six-episode series in an undisclosed role. He will star alongside Dominique Thorne, who is set to portray the Marvel character Riri Williams (aka Ironheart), a genius inventor who creates a suit of armor that rivals the armor of Tony Stark (aka Iron Man).

Created by Chinaka Hodge (The Midnight Club), Ironheart marks the 11th television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) produced by Marvel Studios. In addition to Calderón and Thorne, the cast includes Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross, Shakira Barrera, Manny Montana, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola, Shea Couleé, and Zoe Terakes.

Calderón, who was born in Puerto Rico, began his career on the stage, working on a number of off-Broadway productions. He then transitioned into television, appearing in various shows throughout the 1980s, including three episodes of Miami Vice, playing a different character in each. He also featured in several films, including a memorable part as bartender Paul in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction.

In more recent years, Calderón has starred in series such as Lie to Me, Boardwalk Empire, Fear the Walking Dead, and This Is Us. His most memorable role came in Bosch, where he played the seasoned detective Santiago “Jimmy” Robertson. Calderón began his role in the Prime Video series as a recurring star in Seasons 3-5 before being promoted to a main star in Season 7.

Ironheart is executive produced by Hodge, Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, and Zoie Nagelhout. Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes are on board as directors, while Ryan Coogler’s Proximity will produce in association with Marvel Studios and 20th Television.

